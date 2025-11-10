Why policy matters: Co-ops and the powers that be

Politics looms large over this month’s Co-op News, with contrasting stories showing just how important a conducive government environment is for co-ops, credit unions and other democratic enterprises. In the US, cuts to green energy, DEI and other initiatives frowned on by the Trump administration have hit projects by community credit unions, new municipalism plans and electric co-ops transitioning to renewables. Meanwhile in the UK, fringe events at the Labour Party conference fleshed out the government’s plans to double the size of the national co-op and mutual economy (p26-29).

It’s never a simple picture, of course. In the US, there are also examples of rural agri co-op projects given the go-ahead. And in the UK, Labour has tabled concrete policy proposals which have been welcomed as exciting game changers by Matt Bland of the Association of British Credit Unions and at the annual conference of the Confederation of Co-operative Housing … but Rob Harrison of Ethical Consumer warns more drastic sector growth is needed to deliver the sort of change that could reshape the UK economy – something Labour perhaps needs as it looks to reanimate its flatlining poll ratings. Political scientist Colin Talbot, meanwhile, turns to two books by co-op expert John Restakis which suggest you can have too much of a good thing if a mixed economy is to function well.

It’s not just about government, of course. For the sort of participatory democracy that suits co-operatives well, an informed public is needed, with balanced debate – something increasingly lacking, especially at local level as old-school media dies out. Media co-ops, among those trying to fill the gap, were in evidence at the UK Local News Forum. And co-ops aren’t waiting for permission from government to make change happen, as the World Transformed event showed. Sometimes, they are taking the lead when it comes to working for peace.

Meanwhile, national co-op movements continue to thrive, and we wish Singapore’s co-op sector a happy 100th birthday. We also welcome the new head of the International Cooperative Alliance Africa, Rose Karimi Kiwanuka, take a look at the revamped Rochdale Pioneers Museum and, because it’s that time of year again already, bring you some co-opy Christmas gift ideas.