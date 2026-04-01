Credit Unions News item United Kingdom

British credit unions apex to unveil fresh branding

Abcul says the change comes alongside the launch of a new digital engagement platform for its members

April 1, 2026
Miles Hadfield

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) will unveil a refreshed brand identity and outline plans at a special member event on Tuesday 14 April, following its AGM.

After the AGM, members will be invited to a dedicated afternoon session where CEO Matt Bland will outline the next chapter for the apex and what it means for credit unions across the movement. Those attending will be given an exclusive first look at Abcul’s new brand identity.

“This refreshed identity signals more than a visual change,” said Bland. “It represents Abcul’s ambition to strengthen influence, improve member support and ensure the association is positioned to champion the sector effectively in a rapidly evolving policy and regulatory landscape.”

Members attending will also hear more about the recently announced Abcul Affiliate Programme, designed to strengthen collaboration with trusted partners who can support credit unions and the wider movement. The event will also see the launch of Abcul’s new digital engagement platform, which will become the primary way members access its content from 14 April.

“These developments sit within our wider plans,” added Bland, “to ensure Abcul is better connected with the movement and equipped to support credit unions as the financial services landscape evolves. From digital engagement to emerging technologies such as AI, we want to ensure the sector is ready to adapt and take advantage of new opportunities while continuing to serve members and communities effectively.”

Abcul has also announced that the Co-op Bank will be the official sponsor of the event, with representatives from the bank attending on the day. The bank’s support reflects the strength of partnership across the co-operative and credit union movement.

Jennifer Bolton, relationship manager at the Bank said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Abcul event next month. At the Co-operative Bank, we believe that banking isn’t just about transactions – it’s about people, principles and progress. Like you, we’re committed to ethical banking, financial inclusion and supporting the communities we serve We always have and always will be a key champion and supporter of credit unions”.

To learn more about the Co-op Bank’s services and its support for credit unions, please see the information document

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

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