Navy Federal makes Fortune 100 list of best businesses to work for

The credit union says the placing reflects its ‘unwavering commitment to fostering a people-first culture where employees feel valued, supported and empowered’

Navy Federal Credit Union has again been named on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, for the 15th year running, and 16th overall.

“At Navy Federal, our people are the driving force behind our mission,” said Holly Kortright, chief human resources officer at the credit union. “Being recognised by Fortune for the 15th consecutive year reflects the culture we’ve built together – grounded in purpose, strengthened by inclusion, and fuelled by our shared commitment to serve our members and each other.”

Fortune 100’s list, which places Navy Federal at No.82, is based on a “rigorous evaluation process” conducted in partnership with Great Place To Work. Rankings are determined through confidential employee feedback and an in-depth analysis of workplace programmes and practices, focusing on trust, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Navy Federal continuously invests in its workforce through competitive benefits, career development opportunities and a strong emphasis on work-life balance. The organisation’s culture is grounded in service, which is something employees share a passion for across the credit union’s wide variety of career fields.

It says the placing reflects its “unwavering commitment to fostering a people-first culture where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive – both personally and professionally”.

Headquartered in Virginia, Navy Federal is the largest credit union in the US, in terms of asset size and in membership. As of December 2025, it had has US $197.1bn in assets and has 15.2 million members.