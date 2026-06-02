Lincolnshire Co-op launches food bank drive ahead of school holidays

Lincolnshire Co-op has organised 11 food bank drive events as the summer holidays loom, leaving more families reliant on their services.

Food banks warn that although it is a busier time, fewer donations come in, and supplies can run low during the summer months.

To address this, the retail society, is organising 11 food bank drive events at food stores in Lincoln, North Hykeham, Sutton Bridge, Morton Bourne, Collingham, Morton, Chapel St. Leonards, Billinghay, Holton Le Clay and Kilton.

“We have a team of community co-ordinators, who each cover a different geographical area, and build close relationships with their communities,” said senior community co-ordinator Mary Leggett. “This means we understand what is needed and how we can help.

“From these close relationships, we know that during autumn, food banks receive more donations, due to harvest festivals. Then, at Christmas, they will often see another influx, due to initiatives like our Secret Santa campaign.

“However, when summer comes around, these supplies have started to dwindle, but the need is still there, as many families need the support while children are off school.

“We’re encouraging our communities to get involved with our food bank drives, by bringing food essentials to the events or by contacting our community team to organise their own.”

Last year, local food banks saw the equivalent of 3,500 meals donated through summer food bank drives at nine Lincolnshire Co-op food stores.

Related: Lincolnshire Co-op community fund raises £182k for local causes

Isabel Forrester, volunteer at Horncastle Community Larder, said: “Like many other food banks, we provide support for our communities when crisis situations arise. Many working families are budgeting week-by-week and when something unexpected occurs, it makes a huge difference to know that support is available.

“The school holidays are a time when support through the education network and known professionals is harder to access, and so having another source of food support is vital.

”We need our communities to support us, so that we can support others. By working together, we can ensure that nobody in our communities goes hungry.”

Lincolnshire Co-op says its members, colleagues and customers are working together to raise vital funds for 42 local food banks, through the society’s Community Champions scheme, which sees hundreds of thousands of pounds donated to local good causes each year.

Each time a member shops with their dividend card, a donation is made. Customers can donate change into collection boxes in the co-op’s outlets, and colleagues host fundraising events, such as raffles or bake sales.

In March, the scheme saw £715 donated to The King’s Church of England Primary Academy in Newark, enabling the school to buy supplies for its own food and hygiene hub, which is available to students and their families during term time.

Headteacher, Sarah Clarke, said: “We started our community food and hygiene hub due to safeguarding concerns, which often stemmed back to a simple lack of resource, and demonstrated an obvious need for the service.”

“We wanted to do something that would support our families and create a provision that they could access without fear of judgement. It is open to everyone, which helps to remove the stigma around it.

“But most importantly, if a child comes in and is unwashed or hungry, we can make a discreet call to their parent or guardian and signpost to the service; ensuring supplies are reaching those who really need it.”

To get involved, bring food essentials to Lincolnshire Co-op’s food bank drives or donate a food item via the food bank collection points in any Lincolnshire Co-op food store.

You can also contact the Community team on [email protected] or 01522 544 632 to help set up your own food bank drive.