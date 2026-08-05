Solar panels reduce Lincolnshire Co-op’s carbon emissions by 220 tonnes

‘We’re already seeing the positive impact of this investment, and it will play a crucial role into steering us towards a greener future’

Solar panels have been installed across 53 Lincolnshire Co-op sites in the last two years, as part of the retail society’s Environment Sustainability Strategy.

The co-operative launched a £2m solar panel investment programme in April 2024, and says that In the past six months, these installations have generated over 560,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of renewable electricity, the equivalent of powering 225 average UK homes annually.

Since the programme began over 1.74 million kilowatt hours (kWh) has been produced, reducing carbon emissions by over 220 tonnes, saving the equivalent of driving over 877,000 miles in the average petrol car.

A further 10 sites are scheduled for installation as part of the programme and are expected to produce 294,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) a year, enough to power 117 average UK homes annually.

Solar panels can provide around 12% of a site’s electricity demand. Once completed, all 62 sites are expected to generate over 1.8m kilowatt hours (kWh) of renewable electricity a year. Further eco features have been implemented within Lincolnshire Co-op food stores to help the society achieve its sustainability goals.

Related: Lincolnshire Co-op’s climate targets given scientific backing

Energy-efficient CO2 refrigeration systems, insulated door curtains, fridge doors that use 27% less electricity on average and management systems that regulate heating and lighting are being introduced into new and refurbished stores.

As part of its commitment to reach net-zero by 2045, the co-op has approved near and long-term science-based emissions reductions targets with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Nick Wood

In 2025, the business invested £8.5m and signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) to source 50% of its energy from the London Array wind turbine farms for 10 years.

The co-operative also looks after local green spaces with the help of local volunteers and colleagues, by organising community clean-ups and gardening activities, and fundraises for environmental groups through its Community Champions scheme.

Nick Wood, the society’s electrical and mechanical project manager, said: “The installation of solar panels across our sites marks a significant milestone in our wider ambition to become more environmentally responsible.

“We’re already seeing the positive impact of this investment, and it will play a crucial role into steering us towards a greener future and help us care for our local environment.”