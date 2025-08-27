Lincolnshire Co-op’s climate targets given scientific backing

The society aims to reach net zero by 2045 and has been given the backing of the Science Based Targets Initiative

Lincolnshire Co-op has announced a set ambitious environmental targets, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a corporate climate action organisation.

The society has set near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, in line with its commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The SBTi’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard is the world’s only framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science, and includes the guidance, criteria, and recommendations companies need to set science-based net-zero targets consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The Co-op Group, Midcounties, Central and Southern Co-ops have already had their targets passed by the organisation.

At Lincolnshire, emission reduction goals have been set for years 2030, 2035 and 2045, using 2024 as the base year.

Goals set range from reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030, to reducing absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from use of sold products by 90% by 2045.

Asides from setting SBTi validated targets, the retail society has demonstrated its long-term commitment to looking after the local environment by investing £8.5m into wind energy through a corporate purchase power agreement (CPPA), signed alongside other retail co-ops, earlier this year.

An additional £2m was committed to solar energy in 2024, and energy-saving fridge doors and CO2 refrigeration systems are being installed across new and refurbished food stores, alongside other initiatives.

Andrew Turner, procurement and sustainability manager at Lincolnshire, said: “We have been making meaningful changes and investments to reduce our environmental impact throughout the years, and setting science-based targets is a great way of setting our trajectory for the future.

“These targets, which are set using only last year as a baseline, are indicative of Lincolnshire Co-op’s strategic priorities. We are committed to looking after our local environment, and now we have outlined exactly what that looks like.

“This aligns us with the Paris Agreement ambition to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as well as making us a more resilient business and ensuring that we can continue to deliver for our communities.”