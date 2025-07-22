Central Co-op’s climate targets gain SBTi approval

The backing means its plan to cut emissions has been independently checked and confirmed to be in line with global climate goals

Central Co-op has had its climate targets officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), hailing the news as “a major milestone in its commitment to becoming net-zero by 2040”.

It says the backing means its plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions has been independently checked and confirmed to be in line with the most ambitious global climate goals, including the target to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Efforts to cut emissions at Central have seen work on its buildings, transport, supply chains and services, including its food stores and funeral homes.

The retailer is aiming to reduce its direct emissions – like those from energy use in stores and funeral homes – by 44% by 2030, and by 90% by 2035, compared to 2022 levels. It is also working hard to reduce indirect emissions from like deliveries, customer travel and supplier operations, with a goal to cut these by 97% by 2040.

It has also pledged to completely remove deforestation from high-risk supply chains by the end of 2025. Any remaining emissions will be balanced out through trusted projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Paul Lockwood, head of sustainability and net zero at Central, said: “This is a huge moment for us. Having our climate plan approved by global experts shows that we’re serious about reducing our environmental impact – and doing so in a way that’s fair, transparent and in line with our co-operative values.”

Since 2010, Central says it has cut its core carbon emissions by 80% and been recognised with the Carbon Trust Triple Standard for its work on reducing carbon, water use and waste. It has fitted solar panels at over 120 sites, including solar carports at its Wildwood store in Stafford and a mini solar farm at its Shelton Lock store in Derby. Together, these have generated more than 8.4 million kWh of clean electricity, saving nearly £2m in energy costs since 2022, the society adds. By 2026, it expects to be over 25% powered by green energy, helped by a new wind power agreement launched in April.

Other initiatives include working with experts at Simply Sustainable to develop a best-in-class approach to land use and farming emissions.

The news means Central joins the Co-op Group, Midcounties and Southern Co-op in gaining SBTi endorsement.