Co-operators reports soaring demand for community support

The Canadian insurer says economic and social challenges are putting increased pressure on frontline organisations

As Canadian communities face intensifying social and economic pressures, the demand for support from charitable and non profit organisations continues to rise sharply, warns Co-operators.

The insurer’s philanthropic arm Co-operators Community Funds (CCF) has just released its annual report, which reveals unprecedented funding requests alongside the highest annual disbursement in the fund’s 30 year history.

Persistent challenges – from cost-of-living pressures to mental health strains, systemic barriers, and the growing complexity of community needs – continue to stretch front line organisations. These pressures have led to an increased reliance on non profits and charities, the report says, and many of these are themselves facing reduced funding, staffing burnout, and operational constraints.

CCF provides grants to charities, non-profits, co-ops and social enterprises that build employability skills for underserved youth and individuals facing mental health challenges. In 2025, CCF increased its funding capacity to respond to urgent community needs through an expanded annual disbursement.

“Our communities are where connection and opportunity begin but many organisations that are essential to their stability, are facing growing economic pressures,” said Jessica Fisher, associate vice-president, citizenship, at Co‑operators. “Through CCF, we’re proud to assist community organisations with the resources they need to continue delivering necessary support.

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“By strengthening their capacity, we’re living our purpose as a co-operative – creating financial security for Canadians and our communities – and helping meet unmet needs of underserved communities across Canada.”

Last year, CCF received 132 grant applications, up 30% increase on 2024, and a 128% increase compared to the 2019–2023 average – a sign of escalating pressures within the charitable and non-profit sectors.

To respond to this growing need, the CCF board enabled a significantly increased disbursement. The report says CA$1,720,000 was granted in 2025 – the highest annual grant amount ever disbursed by CCF.

This saw funds go to 68 organisations, including 50 one-year grants and 18 multi-year grants. And $444,500 in additional funding was approved beyond the standard quota.

Since its inception in 1995, CCF has disbursed $14.m to 301 organisations across Canada.

Co operators says it has contributed $32.9m in capital to CCF, including $2.3m in 2025.

The fund’s emphasis remains centred on employability skills development, with 66% of grantees funded in 2025 focused on underserved youth, 9% on individuals with mental health challenges, and 25% on youth with intersecting mental health challenges.

Programmes supported in 2025 offered training and skill building ranging from woodworking, trades training, entrepreneurship, and clean energy experience to mentoring, life skills development, and mental health informed employment supports.

CCF’s multi-year partnerships also provided deeper impact through sustained programming, including organisations such as Stella’s Place, Indigenous Clean Energy, Guelph Community Health Centre, Employ to Empower, and many others delivering region specific and culturally informed employability supports.

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“Through our partners,” said the report, “IYEI promotes flexible, culturally grounded, and trauma informed entry points for youth that respect their current life circumstances, enabling access to long term employment pathways and increased representation in the workforce.”

The report added that CCF “continues to leverage investment as a force for good”.

It says that in 2025, 60% of the CCF portfolio was invested in impact, transition, or community impact investments.

Investments supported renewable energy, affordable housing, education, health care, water infrastructure, and Indigenous economic opportunities. The portfolio included community bond placements, including participation in Groupe TAQ’s community bond initiative (one of the largest community bond campaigns completed in Quebec), supporting employment for people living with disabilities.