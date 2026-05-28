Consultation launched on co-op-linked development plan for Middleton

A consultation on the formation of a mayoral development corporation (MDC) for Middleton

The proposed MDC for Middleton, which would be chaired by Middleton-born actor and comedian, Steve Coogan (pictured at last year’s Co-op Congress), and Rose Marley, chief executive of Co-operatives UK, could bring major benefits to the town.

An MDC is a statutory body which can speed up the regeneration of a particular area. It has the power to buy and develop property and create new infrastructure.

Rochdale Borough Council says that in Middleton, an MDC has the potential to support the delivery of 1,500 new homes, including affordable housing, and to create an improved commercial and leisure offer, while improving public spaces.

The proposed MDC for Middleton will bring together organisations from across the public and private sectors, including the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Rochdale Borough Council, Middleton Cooperating, and Cooperatives UK. The local community and businesses would also play a major role.

Related: Steve Coogan on why he is backing the Middleton Co-operating project

The consultation seeks to gather people’s views on whether they think the MDC will support the development of the area, the proposed boundary and the name.

It is proposed that the MDC for Middleton will cover Middleton town centre and its surrounding areas, including Mills Hill railway station.

In addition to the formal consultation now being launched, local community benefit society, Middleton Cooperating, has been engaging with local residents and businesses about what they would like to see in Middleton as part of its Our Town, Our Future campaign. Just under 2,000 people responded to their survey and a number of ideas have already emerged. The results of the survey will be shared with the public in July 2026.

“We’ve been astounded by the engagement, ideas and innovation from the initial discussions with local people,” said Coogan and Marley in a joint statment. “We cannot wait to get started on building a new vision and future for Middleton and we are keen to involve as many residents and businesses as possible.”

Rochdale Council leader Neil Emmott added: “Middleton is a very special area with its own distinct character, a thriving voluntary sector, successful businesses and a strong sense of community. This local passion and knowledge, combined with the powers of an MDC, will do something very special for this area and bring major improvements.

“I would advise people to take a look at this consultation to find out more about these exciting proposals and let us know what they think.”