Regional support programme launched for Northern Ireland’s co-ops

‘This programme is about making co-operation easier to start and easier to sustain’

A regional co-op support programme has been launched to strengthen the development of emerging and growing co-operatives across Northern Ireland.

Delivered by Cooperative Alternatives and Trademark, and funded by the Department for the Economy with additional support from the Housing Executive, the programme aims to expand the role of co-operatives in building a fairer, more resilient local economy.

The programme promises tailored mentoring, practical development support, peer learning opportunities, and seed funding to help groups move from early-stage ideas to fully functioning co-operatives. It is designed to meet the needs of organisations exploring co-operative models for the first time, as well as existing co-ops seeking to grow or diversify, adds the launch team.

Speaking about the launch, the programme partners emphasised the importance of co-operatives as locally rooted, community-owned enterprises that keep wealth, decision-making, and long-term benefit within the North.

“This programme is about making co-operation easier to start and easier to sustain,” said Tiziana O’Hara from Co-operative Alternatives. “Groups across Northern Ireland are already doing the hard work of organising around shared needs, this support helps them turn that energy into durable, member-owned enterprises.”

Economy minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA added: “Co-operatives can play a real role in building a fairer and more resilient economy by creating good jobs, keeping wealth within communities, and supporting a more regionally balanced economy. That is why I have ensured that this funding is available to harness the economic and social potential of co-operatives.

“This Regional Cooperative Support Programme will make it easier for groups to start and grow cooperatives by providing practical development support, mentoring, peer learning and seed funding. I wish Cooperative Alternatives and Trademark well as they development this important area of work.”

Connor Smith, manager of the Housing Executive’s Social Investment Team, said: “Co-ops provide an invaluable opportunity for communities to come together and create real positive and impactful change. We look forward to growth of the sector in the coming months and years.

“The Housing Executive’s Social Investment Programme are proud to support the seed funding of up to four co-operative initiatives.”

The launch event, on 20 May at the Blackmountain Shared Centre, Belfast, will bring together interested groups, social enterprises, local co-ops, and sector partners to explore the support available and to help shape the programme as it develops. Rather than a traditional conference, the gathering will focus on connection, practical learning, and honest conversations about what it takes to build co-operatives in the real world.

The Regional Cooperative Support Programme will open its first recruitment round on the day of the launch, with mentoring and seed funding available to selected groups.

For more information or to register interest, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Register here for the launch event