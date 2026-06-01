World credit union day to focus on stability and trust

This year’s ICU day will take the theme ‘A steady signal for a noisy world’, and comes with a new grant programme

This year’s International Credit Union (ICU) Day will take the theme ‘Cooperative finance: A steady signal in a noisy world’, sector bodies announced today.

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) and Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) said the day – marked this year on Thursday, 15 October 2026 – will stress the value of the model “in an era defined by relentless information overload, rapid economic shifts and growing financial uncertainty.”

They add: “Credit unions and financial co-operatives cut through the complexity with something enduring: trust, stability and an unwavering commitment to people over profit. Where the broader financial world can feel crowded and opaque, co-operative institutions remain clear, consistent and rooted in community.”

The apexes say they have developed “a striking image” to bring the theme to life: a crowd representing today’s fast-moving financial landscape, with individual figures highlighted by signal waves – standing out, connecting and making an impact.

“The design is a reminder that co-operative finance is never abstract,” they add. “It is people. It is relationships. It is shared purpose.”

Woccu president and CEO Paul Treinen said: “We live in a world that pulls people in a thousand directions at once. Credit unions have always been the antidote to that chaos – a place where people know they are seen, heard and served with their best interests in mind.

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“This year’s ICU Day theme is a powerful reminder of what our movement has always stood for, and why it matters more than ever.”

To support credit unions and financial cooperatives in their local celebrations, Woccu and WFCU have made available a full suite of downloadable materials – including posters, theme logos and colour pages – in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. All materials are available here.

WFCU is again offering commemorative ICU Day pins – this year sponsored by Velera – alongside branded merchandise and an exclusive media kit, with all proceeds directed toward advancing co-operative finance and expanding financial inclusion around the world. The media kit includes digital backgrounds, social media graphics, pledge cards, a PowerPoint template and email signature blocks.

Credit unions looking for hats, shirts, mugs and other ICU Day 2026 branded items can explore the full merchandise range through WFCU’s swag partner, ServiStar Consulting. To donate and order pins, merchandise and the media kit, visit this page.

And this year, WFCU is introducing a new way to celebrate – a dedicated grant programme “that empowers credit unions and financial co-operatives to bring co-operative finance directly to their communities”.

The application cycle opens today and runs through 1 August 2026.

Credit unions, financial co-operatives and central credit unions worldwide are invited to apply for US$10,000 in grant funding to develop and implement financial literacy projects for their members or the broader communities they serve.

Recipients will be selected based on project impact and announced on 15 October 2026 – ICU Day itself.

“Every year, ICU Day gives us a chance to show up for the communities that depend on us – and to show the world what a movement built on trust and co-operation looks like,” said WFCY president Mike Reuter. “The pins, the merchandise, the media kit are symbols of a shared commitment that spans continents.

\“In 2026, we’re going even further: our new grant program is an open invitation for credit unions everywhere to take that commitment off the page and into their communities. We can’t wait to see the ideas that come in.”



To review the grant application instructions and submit a proposal, click here.