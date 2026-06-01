Arla and DMK merge to form Europe’s biggest dairy co-op

Farmer-owned businesses Arla Foods and DMK Group have completed their merger to form Europe’s largest dairy co-op.

The merged entity, which will take the Arla name, unites approximately 11,200 farmers and 28,800 colleagues. It says it has local roots in seven countries, a global reach, a combined milk pool of 19.4 billion kg annually, and a pro forma revenue of €20bn a year.

Arla warns that the move comes “at a time when stable access to nutritious food can no longer be taken for granted across Europe”, giving the new co-op “a shared responsibility to help strengthen resilient and trusted food production, ensuring operational stability and a strong economic foundation for our farmers for the long term.”

CEO Peder Tuborgh said: “The time is right to create the future of dairy together. Today is the result of a long‑standing partnership and shared values between Arla and DMK.

“In a more uncertain world, Europe needs food companies that can invest at scale and take responsibility for long‑term resilience. By uniting as one farmer‑owned co-operative, we are creating a European champion, strengthening our ability to do exactly that.”

Chief integration officer Ingo Müller said: “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for our colleagues and farmer owners, one that brings together two frontrunners in our industry, each strong in its own right and united by shared values, complementary strengths and deep expertise.”

Tuborgh added: “Our union empowers us to invest boldly in high-quality dairy products, advanced whey ingredients and the iconic brands that people across the world know and love, including Europe’s number one dairy brand Arla.

“We will strengthen our partnerships with customers and other stakeholders to play an active, solutions driven role in tackling society’s most urgent challenges in food security, health, climate and nature, offering great opportunities for colleagues to make real-life impact. This moment is filled with possibilities.”

“The task ahead of us is significant. Together, we must secure a strong future for our farmer community and continue to be a reliable, trusted partner in society, safeguarding dairy’s role in a stable food supply during times of geopolitical and economic shifts.

“Over the coming weeks, Peder and I will travel to meet people across our company, because in the end, it’s our people, our courage, and our ideas that change the company.”