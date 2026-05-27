Irish agri co-op Tirlán posts €63.7m operating profit for 2025

The former Glanbia Co-op reported a year of strong delivery backed by healthy milk prices

Dairy and grain co-op Tirlán has reported an operating profit of €63.7m for 2025 after “a year of very strong delivery”, with revenues of €2.94bn.

The farmer-owned co-op – formerly known as Glanbia Co-op – pointed to other highlights in the report, including a €126m investment in a new whey processing facility and €21m in support offered to members.

During the year the farming co-operative produced a 3.2bn litre milk pool, with a membership of 2,170.

“2025 was a year of very strong delivery by our co-op,” said chair John G Murphy, “with excellent milk prices for the majority of the season.

“Weather was also favourable and beef prices delivered a boost to dairy returns. In contrast, our tillage farmers sold into more challenging markets, with downward pressure on global grain prices. Thankfully, favourable weather conditions ensured crop yields and quality were very good.”

In 2025, Tirlán hosted its first Dairy and Sustainability Awards to recognise the long-standing commitment of its suppliers to “delivering high-quality, sustainably produced milk from grass-based herds” across Ireland.

A total of 16 awards were presented across a variety of categories, from exceptional milk quality and milk solids to environmental stewardship and innovation

”We remain positive and optimistic for the future of dairy given the growing global demand for natural high-quality nutrition,” said Murphy.

“We are currently witnessing exceptionally strong demand for dairy protein and all the evidence suggests that this is set to continue. While it is important to recognise the challenges we face, we also need to focus on the positives and attract the next generation to our industry.”

Tirlán operates across three categories – Agribusiness, Consumer, and Ingredients – delivering a diverse portfolio of agricultural inputs and leading consumer products including dairy brand Avonmore.

It sources milk and premium grains from over 6,000 Irish family farms, operates 11 processing facilities and exports tailored nutritional ingredients and dairy products to over 95 countries. In addition to dairy processing, Tirlán runs a network of 52 Farmlife and Countrylife retail branches across Ireland.

Murphy added: “Your co-op is in an exceptionally strong position financially and is well placed for the next step on our growth journey. We have a co-op that we can be proud of and we can look forward to the future with confidence.”