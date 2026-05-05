Agropur dairy co-op to invest $1bn in Quebec and Nova Scotia sites

The co-op says the investment will create 90 jobs, boost production and upgrade tech at the two plants

Agropur dairy co-op has announced investments of nearly CA$1bn to expand operations at two of its sites in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

The Canadian co-operative plans to double milk processing capacity at its plant in Beauceville, southeast of Quebec City, creating about 60 jobs. Its plant near Halifax, Nova Scotia, which specialises in fluid milk, will be expanded to produce dairy proteins, creating nearly 30 jobs.

The announcement came at Agropur’s 2026 Delegate Summit, which brought together delegates and young leaders from the co-op, alongside chair Roger Massicotte, CEO Émile Cordeau, and president, ingredients, Maxime Devourdy.

The leadership team said the investment will strengthen Agropur’s expertise in the production of value‑added proteins and to meet the growing demand in the Canadian market for protein‑enriched products.

“These investment projects demonstrate our commitment to supporting the growth and long‑term sustainability of our dairy farmer members’ activities in Quebec and the Maritimes, while also generating greater value for the Cooperative,” said Massicotte. “We thank the provincial governments of Quebec and Nova Scotia for their financial support and their collaboration in the realization of these projects.”

Cordeau added: “This strategic initiative, representing investments nearing $1bn, involves replacing end-of-life equipment with innovative technologies and automation, enabling us to achieve efficiency gains and increase our milk processing and valorisation capacity.

“In addition to strengthening our market competitiveness, these projects will support the creation of more than 90 skilled regional jobs, with over 60 positions in Beauceville and nearly 30 in Bedford.”

Devourdy said: “These two projects in Eastern Canada are fully aligned with our global strategy to meet the growing demand for protein-enriched products, mainly in domestic markets. In addition, investments totaling more than US $130m has been announced this year in our Wisconsin and South Dakota plants in the United States to reposition our offering toward valueadded proteins.”

These projects remain subject to final approval by the end of 2026. In the meantime, Agropur will finalise its detailed analyses and continue its efforts to secure financial support in order to obtain the required authorisations.