US agricultural co-ops agree ‘member-led’ merger

Members of Randall Farmers Co-op Union have voted in favour of a merger with Central Valley Ag

Independent farmer-owned co-operatives Central Valley Ag (CVA) and Randall Farmers Co-op Union (RCFU) have agreed a plan to join forces as a single entity next month

The merger is the product of a majority vote by RCFU members on 29 April 2026, which saw over two-thirds of members support a motion to merge with Central Valley Ag.

RCFU is a much smaller organisation than CVA; its operational scale is largely limited to north-central Kansas, while the larger CVA has a significantly larger workforce and offers a range of services in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

The combined co-operative set to operate under the Central Valley Ag brand and retain its headquarters in York, Nebraska.

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“The merger reflects a shared commitment to the co-operative model, and a strategic vision focused on enhancing value for members, investing in families and people, and positioning the unified organisation for continued growth in the agricultural landscape”, said RFCU in a statement.

Nathan Greene, the co-op’s chair, added: “By joining with Central Valley Ag, we are ensuring continued service, stability, and growth opportunities for our patrons, employees, and communities. We believe this is the right step forward for the next generation.”

RFCU has confirmed that integration planning is currently under way, with both organisations prioritising a “seamless transition for employees” as well as continuity in terms of the “full range of agronomy, energy, feed and grain products and services” the newly unified co-op offers to customers.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the member vote and appreciate the strong support shown throughout this process,” added CVA chair Luke Carlson. “This merger strengthens our ability to serve producers across the region while staying true to the co-operative values that guide us.

“Together, we are building a stronger organisation that is well-positioned for long-term success.”