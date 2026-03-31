USDA issues $250k grant to farm co-op scheme to supply veg to schools

Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative will supply minimally processed produce to schools throughout the state

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing in a farmer-owned food co-op that aims to increase the supply of minimally processed vegetables in schools and childcare centres throughout Wisconsin.

USDA’s rural development director for Wisconsin, Andrew C. Iverson, said the $250,000 grant would provide working capital to provide packets of grab-and-go sizes of fresh broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and radishes.

“USDA Rural Development remains committed to ensuring that children in Wisconsin have access to safe, healthy food,” he said. “From farm fields to schools and childcare centres, this investment will expand the availability of nutritious options for children across the state so they can learn and grow.”

The selected assortment of vegetables will allow year-round product availability through farmer owners of the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative, USDA said. The veg will be processed by farmer-owned Olden Produce LLC. Carrots, kohlrabi and radishes will be cut into matchsticks, which is a cut size smaller than the standard carrot stick, and broccoli and cauliflower will be cut into florets.

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The Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative will use the funding for working capital expenses, marketing, processing labour, delivery labour, and sales processing labour. The project will help save seven jobs.

This Rural Development investment is through the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) programme. The program helps US agricultural producers enter into value-added activities that:

Generate new products from raw agricultural commodities

Create and expand marketing opportunities

Increase producer income through enhanced product value and market reach.

The Value-Added Producer Grants programme supports planning activities, such as feasibility studies, business plans, and marketing strategies, or working capital needs, including processing, packaging, advertising, inventory, and personnel.