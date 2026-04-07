Iffco reports record profits after year of steady production and sales

The Indian agri co-op giant has placed emphasis on the development of new nano-fertiliser technology

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (Iffco) has reported a record profit of over Rs 4,106 crore (£333m, US$333m) for the financial year 2025–26.

The co-op, founded in 1967, says the results follow a year of steady production and strong sales. The country’s largest fertiliser manufacturer, it is the world’s second largest co-op by turnover, with 35,000 member co-ops serving more than 50 million farmers and a global footprint of 40 countries.

Last financial year, it produced 90.62 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers during the financial year, including 48.28 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 42.34 lakh metric tonnes of products such as NPK, DAP, water-soluble fertilisers and other speciality variants.

Output was strong at its Phulpur, Aonla and Paradeep units, the co-op added, alongside improvements in operational efficiency and logistics, including port operations at Paradeep.

Iffco chair Dileep Sanghani hailed a “saga of victory”, and paid tribute to the spirit of the co-operative movement alongside the hard work of farmers and employees.

Rising sales of urea and DAP demonstrate the co-op’s role in ensuring national food security, he added.

The year saw the rapid adoption of nano-fertiliser – using tiny particles to penetrate plant tissues and deliver nutrients directly to cells. These can be applied to plants through various methods, including foliar spraying, seed coating, and root dipping. They offer improved efficiency, reduced waste, and increased nutrient uptake by plants, although some experts warn of increased toxicity risk alongside cost issues.

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Sales of Iffco’s nano-products exceeded 30.1 lakh bottles, with Sanghani hailing “a new revolution in Indian agriculture”.

Iffco has launched its fourth nano-fertiliser plant in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, boosting total production to nearly 950,000 bottles per day. Plans are being made for a joint venture to produce nano-fertiliser in Brazil.

In terms of employee welfare, the co-op on 1 November implemented a guaranteed minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month for contract employees, at a cost of approximately Rs 140 crore.

”Let us move forward with comprehensive co-operative growth, renewed energy, driven by innovation and a shared commitment to growth of our farmers,” said Sanghani. “Each milestone we achieve is not just a business success, but a step towards serving our farmers better, the true backbone of our nation.”