First Milk CEO to retire after decade at dairy co-op helm

Shelagh Hancock, the CEO of farmer-owned First Milk dairy, will retire in 2027 after leading the co-op for ten years.

The farmer-owned dairy co-op, which focuses on offering B2B milk processing services for cheese products, has now begun a formal process to appoint Hancock’s successor. She will continue to support the leadership transition until early next year.

As CEO, Hancock helped First Milk attain B Corp certification, won a King’s Award for Sustainable Development, and oversaw the acquisition of BV Dairy all while developing a new regenerative agriculture programme.

In a statement, First Milk said Hancock ‘has overseen a period of significant growth and transformation for First Milk, strengthening its financial position, investing in processing capability, deepening customer relationships and positioning the business for long-term sustainable growth’, including ‘major site investments’.

“It has been a privilege to work with our members, colleagues and partners to build a business with strong foundations for the future,” said Hanock in a statement. “I am proud of the progress we have made together – from investing in our facilities and capabilities, to leading the way in regenerative agriculture and sustainability. First Milk is well placed for the future, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition to my successor.”

First Milk CEO Hugo Mahoney added: “Shelagh has made an outstanding contribution to First Milk since she took on the role in early 2017. Under her leadership, the business has evolved into a more resilient co-operative, with a clear strategic direction and a focus on delivering long-term value for our members. We have already commenced the process of appointing her successor to continue the journey First Milk is on and to build on the opportunities ahead.”

Last year, First Milk announced a partnership with Nestle around a soil and water conservation project. The four-year product aims to reduce soil compaction and improve water infiltration on farmland, with the aim of capturing up to an additional 250 million litres of groundwater a year.

The four-year project will work with up to 30 dairy farmers in Pembrokeshire, with a focus on the use of regenerative farming practices including rotational grazing of dairy herds, increasing sward grassland diversity and rooting depth.