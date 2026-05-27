Entries open for the Social Business Wales Awards

Cwmpas says the awards recognise organisations that tackle social challenges, strengthen local economies, and deliver meaningful social value

Entries are now open for the 2026 Social Business Wales Awards, created to celebrate “the most innovative, impactful and community‑driven social enterprises in Wales“.

Organiser Cwmpas says the awards recognise organisations that tackle social challenges, strengthen local economies, and deliver meaningful social value. Enterprises of all sizes, from early‑stage start‑ups to established sector leaders, are invited to enter.

The 2026 award categories are:

One to Watch – for brilliant emerging enterprises less than two years old

– for brilliant emerging enterprises less than two years old Social Enterprise Innovation – for creative enterprises developing new products and services

– for creative enterprises developing new products and services Prove it: the Social Impact Award – for those who are brilliant at proving their impact through strong data and stories

– for those who are brilliant at proving their impact through strong data and stories Environmental Social Enterprise – For a social enterprise in the green and environmental sector with a clear evidenced environmental impact.

– For a social enterprise in the green and environmental sector with a clear evidenced environmental impact. Social Enterprise building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice – Social justice is fundamental to the social enterprise movement. This category is open to all social enterprises who are addressing issues around diversity, inclusion and equity.

– Social justice is fundamental to the social enterprise movement. This category is open to all social enterprises who are addressing issues around diversity, inclusion and equity. Social Enterprise Women’s Champion – For a woman working in the senior leadership team of a social enterprise who represents excellence in her field of work.

– For a woman working in the senior leadership team of a social enterprise who represents excellence in her field of work. Community-based Social Enterprise – a place-based organisation making a big impact

– a place-based organisation making a big impact The Social Enterprise of the Year – The overall award for a social enterprise that has a clear vision, excellence in impact, and that has demonstrated and promoted social enterprise beyond the sector.

Cwmpas said that Swansea‑based Down to Earth, winner of the 2025 Social Enterprise of the Year Award, showcases the kind of innovation the awards aim to recognise.

“Through its nature‑centred approach to construction and education, the organisation co‑designs sustainable homes, schools and hospitals using natural materials, demonstrating that its work is as much about empowering people as it is about creating buildings,” the co-op development agency added.

Full entry details and submission guidance are available via the Social Business Wales Awards online platform: cwmpaswales.awardsplatform.com

Entries close on at midnight on 20 July. Organisations are encouraged to submit early.