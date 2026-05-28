New Internationalist warns of cash crisis as it launches fundraiser

‘In recent years it’s felt like one hit after another. It’s the closest we’ve been to the edge’

New Internationalist, one of the world’s largest English-language independent media co-ops, is facing an acute financial crisis and the organisation’s survival is at stake, its directors warned this week.

The magazine’s 561st issue, which marks the centenary of the 1926 General Strike in Britain – and offers lessons for international solidarity movements today – could be one of the publication’s last if efforts to raise £150,000 by 7 July are not successful.

Based in Oxford, the magazine has been publishing in print on a range of global justice topics since 1973.

New Internationalist faces many of the same challenges as other independent media outlets today which have been compounded by soaring production costs and the rising cost of living which means readers are less able to pay for independent journalism. AI and changing social media algorithms have also impacted website traffic and grants are harder to come by as funders shift priorities.

“New Internationalist has weathered so many storms over the decades, including multiple global economic crises, the explosion of free to access internet journalism and a worldwide pandemic,” says co-editor Amy Hall. “Yet, despite the amazing support of our readers, in recent years it’s felt like one hit after another. It’s the closest we’ve been to the edge.”

The emergency fundraising campaign, Save NI: More than a magazine emphasises the reader-owned co-operative’s campaigning efforts, people-powered business model, and focus on highlighting voices from the Global South – long before other independent journalism outlets followed suit.

“New Internationalist has for years refused to treat the Global South as a backdrop,” says Brazilian contributor Leonardo Sakomoto. “That editorial courage is not something one finds easily.”

The magazine aims to raise £150,000 by 7 July, with funds used to give the team space and time to adapt the magazine and:

Revitalise NI’s journalism to focus on internationalist and campaigning strengths.

Stabilise, grow and diversify its subscriber base

Build on the success of The World Unspun podcast to present long-form journalism in new and more accessible ways

Bring readers and co-owners closer together through an increased focus on events and collaborative decision-making

Strengthen connections with global movements and organisations.

For more information and to donate, visit: newint.org/give