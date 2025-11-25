Stars, co-operators and residents launch Middleton’s co-op regeneration vision

“People need to know this is their project”, said Steve Coogan

Local leaders, co-operators and performers including Steve Coogan and Courteeners frontman Liam Fray gathered with Middleton residents on Wednesday to launch a “co-operative vision” for the town’s regeneration.

The event at the Old School Rooms in Middleton, Rochdale, marked the start of local engagement around what a proposed Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) could look like for the town. Middleton Co-operating, a partnership led by local people and organisations, is leading the town-wide conversation that will feed directly into the formation of the proposed Middleton MDC.

Coogan, who was was raised in Middleton and now co-chairs the town’s MDC, said:

“People need to know this is their project. If the people of Middleton feel like they have a stake and a say, it will provide real impetus for change.

“We want to do this in a different way. Of course we want shiny new buildings, but there has to be a material effect on the people. We need to mitigate an extractive approach – so the dividend of investment directly benefits the people of Middleton. We need an approach that shifts the balance of power, so extractive, big business can no longer keep its foot on our neck.”

Left to right: Rose Marley, Neil Emmott, Liam Fray, Andy Burnham, Steve Coogan

Mayoral development corporations (MDCs) are statutory bodies set up by metro mayors in England to deliver regeneration schemes in a specific geographical area.

MDCs have the power to construct buildings and infrastructure, or fund others to do so, and can also be granted powers such as taking on planning duties from the local authority, making compulsory purchases of land or assets, and granting discretionary relief from business rates.

In 2019, Stockport became the first MDC to focus on a town centre, resulting in the development of Stockport Interchange and its two-acre park, the addition of 170,000 sq ft of office space at Stockport Exchange, and the transformation of a former cotton mill into a mixed-use residential development.

Co-operatives UK said that the work of Stockport MDC has “demonstrated the value of partnership-led regeneration”, and added that Middleton’s MDC will be run on co-operative principles with a board made up of residents, businesses and public leaders. Decisions will be made collectively, with the community, the council and partners working side by side.

Co-operatives UK CEO and Middleton MDC co-chair Rose Marley said: “This is a chance to do regeneration differently. We want an approach where local people have influence at every stage and where decisions reflect the values of the community.

“For us, that means using co-operative principles, so people feel genuinely involved in shaping the town’s future. Middleton deserves investment that works for its residents, not around them.”

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham spoke at the event a day before unveiling a £1 billion plan for the city-region focused on ‘good growth’.

He said: “We want to pioneer a new model of economic growth. There was an approach in the past in which low wage, low skill jobs were the only things considered good enough for places like Middleton. Devolution has been a game changer. It has to be a place-based approach. We are backing all of our places and Middleton is to the fore.”

Rochdale Council leader Neil Emmott said of the launch: “There was so much energy in the room you could feel the desire to bring this project to life and, most importantly, ensure it is really led by the people of Middleton.

“I have served as a councillor in the town for many years, so know that there are lots of organisations and individuals who have the drive and ambition to make this work. All of us are clear about our ambition for Middleton and by working together in the spirit of co-operation, we can make it happen.”

Middleton Co-operating is now inviting residents, businesses and anyone connected to the town to take part in a survey at middleton.coop/mdc, to share their views and aspirations.