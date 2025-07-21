Midcounties wins sustainability prize at Grocer Gold Awards

Judges said the retail society’s member-led plans achieved “a whole new level” of impact, praising the ambition and execution of the scheme

Midcounties Co-op has won Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the 2025 Grocer Gold Awards.

Measures highlighted by the judges include cutting emissions through the installation of LEDs and new refrigeration, putting it on track for its 40% reduction target by 2026, and its support for community energy through the power tariff offered in partnership with Octopus Energy.

Supporting more than 400 community energy projects, it is the only tariff powered by 100% community energy and creates enough power for 65,000 homes.

In a post on its colleagues page, the society said: “This national recognition is a celebration of the values we live by every day – fairness, innovation, and working together for a better future. Our winning entry, titled ‘Empowering Innovation’, reflects what we do best – being guided by our members and colleagues to take practical action, collaborate with like-minded organisations and invest in the future.”

The society said its sustainability efforts have:

reduced electricity usage by 6% in the past year

cut direct greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy usage by 39% since 2019

installed more than 350 solar panels across selected sites with partners at Big Solar Co-op, generating over 130,000 kWh of clean energy annually.

diverted 129,000 food items to help feed over 2,500 households through partnerships with Olio

Midcounties added: “We’re showing that sustainability and fairness go hand in hand, and it’s your efforts that make this possible. Whether you’ve championed energy-saving, supported a community partnership, or shared ideas that became action, this award belongs to us all.”

Also nominated was Central Co-op for its Bramhope net zero transition and low carbon heating store. Central was also nominated for Independent Retail Chain of the Year.

Meanwhile, Waitrose, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, won the Grocer 33 Service and Grocer 33 Availability Awards. Both are judged on mystery shops, assessing full baskets and availability of products, store standards and ease of checkouts.

Pictured at the award ceremony: Dave Richards, head of commercial – food; Darren Adams, head of store operations – food; Sarah Yates, acting chief operating officer – food; Jordon Clement, head of supply chain – food; and Chris Chandler, head of store support – food