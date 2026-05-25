Belgian co-ops build major battery energy storage system in Ruien

A Belgian co-operative consortium is building a 100-MW/250-MWh battery energy storage system complex in Ruien, western Belgium, according to Renewables Now.

Located on the site of a former power plant in Kluisbergen, the battery park will connect directly to Elia, the country’s high-voltage electricity grid operator. The facility, which will store surplus renewable electricity during peak generation periods and release it during high demand, is expected to enter service in the autumn of 2027, with the goal of storing enough electricity to power around 60,000 households for a full day.

The project will consist of two battery systems: a 74.9-MW/149.8-MWh installation with a two-hour duration, and a 25.1-MW/100.4-MWh site capable of four-hour charging and discharging cycles. The site’s combination of two- and four-hour duration batteries will provide essential capacity to supplement the grid.

Battery energy storage systems have become a key pillar of Belgian and European power grids. They help manage intermittency in renewable energy sources like solar and wind, stabilise the grid by preventing power disturbances, and ensure security of supply. Elia Transmission Belgium now relies heavily on the deployment of battery storage to ensure network reliability and prevent blackouts.

The co-op consortium consists of green power producer Aspiravi and energy co-operatives Ecopower and BeauVent, alongside Nippon Koei Energy Europe (NKEE). The portfolio is owned through AEB Energy Storage BV, a consortium formed by Ecopower, BeauVent, and Aspiravi. Ecopower has stated that the investment marks its first large-scale battery storage project, with its energy cooperative holding a nearly 20% stake in the venture.

The Ruien site already hosts a 25-MW/100-MWh battery system developed by Aquila and NKEE that entered operation in 2023. According to SolarPower Europe, battery installations across the EU have seen record growth as battery costs have hit record lows, making them a crucial tool to integrate clean power and meet climate change targets.