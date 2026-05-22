Co-op Group boosts its sourcing of homegrown potato varieties

The best of season packs will support the Group’s ambition to maintain British all year round.

The Co-op Group says it is strengthening its support for UK potato growers through a move to best-of-season packs, making greater use of a wider range of homegrown potato varieties.

It says the move is a first for UK retailers and will support its ambition to maintain British all year round.

This follows a recent report on co-operation and food security, released in collaboration with the Co-op Party.

Industry body GB Potatoes has welcomed the move, which comes as farmers face continued pressure and ongoing challenges from tough market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty.

The Group’s new ‘best of season’ packs, which are in stores now, are curated for how they will be cooked, with roasting, mashing, baking, salad and everyday potato packs.

Each pack will contain one variety, selected for its suitability for the cooking method, which will flex throughout the seasons – which, adds the Group, means only the best quality potato in season will be included.

The varieties will include Jelly, Tyson, Karelia and Maris Piper.

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The new approach, says the Group, recognises that some long-established varieties no longer deliver consistent quality year-round and can be difficult to grow reliably in the UK, contributing to many retailers relying on imports from overseas.

Switching to newer and more diverse varieties will help UK growers to benefit from higher yields, fewer inputs and improved resistance to pests and disease, the Group adds, while ensuring the quality for its customers and helping build resilience in the domestic food supply chain.

Alex Godfrey, chair of GB Potatoes, which was set up in 2023 to represent the views of the potato sector and champion British produce, said: “The move by Co-op recognises the quality of British-grown potatoes and supports the long-term sustainability and profitability of UK potato production. With potatoes offering versatility and excellent value for money, helping consumers understand that different varieties are suited to different uses is a positive step that will strengthen the category.”

Scott Saunders, the Group’s senior buying manager for potatoes, said: “We recognise that UK growers have been under pressure in recent years – by switching to newer, more resilient British varieties and focusing on how potatoes are used, we can offer more consistent quality, reduce waste for our members and customers, as well as offer greater flexibility for growers.”

The new roasting packs will feature Maris Piper when at its best, before transitioning seamlessly into newer varieties such as Tyson and Karelia as the season changes. Everyday potato packs will include white varieties that are known to be versatile across multiple cooking methods.

The move follows a year of extensive in-store trials and taste panels with shoppers, working closely with the Group’s supplier, Greenvale to rigorously test quality, flavour and performance.

Sean Liddell, growing manager at Greenvale, said: “Towards the end of the season, potato quality can become less reliable, and retailers often rely more heavily on imports for more specific named varieties, while waiting for the new crop to be ready.

“By embracing newer varieties, we can allow for greater flexibility and ensure shoppers enjoy consistently good quality, UK grown potatoes all year round.”