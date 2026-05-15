REI Union workers launch boycott over dispute with co-op

REI Union workers have today launched a boycott against the co-op, which sells outdoor leisure gear, in protest against its “bad faith bargaining”.

Timed to disrupt REI Co-op’s anniversary sale, which takes place through May 25, the boycott follows recent negotiations that ended on 30 April, in Chicago.

The union claims that REI “failed to offer a single proposal until the final day of bargaining, and failed to send its own vice president of labor relations, or any key decision-maker, to the table”.

Campaigners hit out at “outlandish, bad faith proposals” from the co-op, including a moratorium on the REI Union’s organising activity, which would prevent it from supporting workers at other REI stores hoping to unionise for the duration of the contract.

The union is also critical of a non-disparagement agreement which, they say, would “prevent REI Union members from speaking up about working conditions or anything that could be perceived as negative about the co-op, effectively silencing them”.

Other sticking points claimed by the union include a mandatory US$1m donation from REI Union to REI’s charitable organisation of choice, and a six-year contract term, “double the length of previous contract terms that had been discussed”.

Alex Pollitt, a REI worker at the co-op’s Bellingham store, and bargaining committee member, said: “My co-workers and I have spent the last four years showing up at the bargaining table for a fair contract, while REI has spent that time attempting to defeat us at every turn. We’re calling for a nationwide boycott of REI’s anniversary sale because REI still refuses to take negotiations seriously and has left us with no other way to make our voices heard.

“Our singular goal for the past four years has been to negotiate in good faith with REI and agree on a contract that upholds the values and legacy of this co-op. We have continued to reach out after bargaining ended last month. REI has the ability to pick up the phone and get serious.”

The boycott follows a long dispute at the co-op, with workers running a unionisation campaign since 2022.

A deal was reached last August but the union says REI has proposed to pay workers at unionised stores less than workers at non-union REI stores.

In a statement on its website, REI said it has been “engaged in ongoing bargaining” with unions for several weeks toward agreements covering the 11 unionised REI stores.

“REI came prepared to bargain in good faith and to discuss the topics and proposals on which the parties remain apart,” the co-op added. “Unfortunately, the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

“Union leaders have called for a boycott of the co-op’s anniversary sale. This is a disappointing move that targets the co‑op. It seems the union’s focus is on harming the financial wellbeing of the business, instead of advancing negotiations. The union’s dedication to undermining the business, puts jobs, wages, benefits, and future opportunity at risk, and pulls everyone further from the progress our employees deserve.

“REI remains ready to negotiate in good faith at the bargaining table – not on social media and not in response to public attacks or pressure campaigns. Every day spent escalating a public conflict is a day not spent at the bargaining table working to reach an agreement that supports our employees and protects the long‑term health of the co‑op.

“We’re ready to continue bargaining when the union is willing to return to the bargaining table, as they have said they have no current interest in continuing to meet.”