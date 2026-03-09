Co-op Group and Co-operatives Wales join call for Good Food Bill

The Co-op Group, Co-operatives Wales and employee-owned Riverford Organic are among 100 signatories to a campaign for a Good Food Bill, which warns that a failing food system threatens national security and public health.

This would be single visionary plan” to transform the country’s food system “for our health, the economy, and the planet”.

Led by the Food Foundation, the campaign calls for legislation to enshrine policies, targets and ambitions to improve public health, reduce inequalities, protect the environment and improve UK resilience, while safeguarding progress from short-term political cycles.

Other supporters include M&S, Danone, Bidfood, Green Alliance, Barnardo’s, WWF, the British Medical Association, British Heart Foundation and the British Dental Association.

Anna Taylor, executive director, the Food Foundation, said: “A Good Food Bill would provide the durable policy foundation needed to transform the food system for generations to come. governments can achieve important wins within a single term, but only legislation can lock in change, providing certainty and protecting progress from shifting political priorities.

“With food strategies and legislation already in place across the devolved nations, this is a timely opportunity for Westminster to introduce legislation that benefits the whole UK. We are calling on the government to seize this moment, commit to new primary legislation and lead the change needed to build a food system fit for the future.”

The letter urges cross-party support to build on the policy paper published by the government last year to bring in reforms necessary to achieve food security, meet net zero and nature-positive commitments, tackle obesity and reduce inequalities.

“The central role which good food plays in supporting health must be harnessed in order to secure economic productivity and growth,” it says.

“Through smart investment, aligned trade policy, standards and the right targets and laws in food, the government can unlock innovation, opportunities for growth and build resilient, sustainable supply chains and progressive partnerships with the best producers.

“A white paper, building directly on Labour’s policy commitments in its first year of office, would open the path to primary legislation. If realised, this could secure the durable policy bedrock needed for long-term food system transformation.

“A term of government can deliver important wins; but only legislation can lock in change and long-term stability, shielding progress from political cycles. With food system strategies and legislation under way in all the devolved nations, this is an excellent opportunity to consider how legislation introduced in Westminster could be of benefit to all.”

The letter echoes other recent calls for action on food security and health, including discussion at January’s conference of the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society, in a session led by Dennis Overton, chair of the Scottish Food Commission.