Solar plant win for Hawaiian energy co-operative

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative hopes to power the equivalent of over 16,000 homes annually through the project

March 12, 2026
Ciarán Daly

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) has received the green light for a new solar-plus-storage project on Kaua’i.

The AES Hawai’i Kaawanui Solar project is set to power the equivalent of over 16,000 homes annually using locally-produced clean energy, meeting around 17.5% of the island’s energy needs. 

The project will feature a 43 megawatt (MW) solar array paired with four hours of battery storage capacity, which officials say could store up to 172 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity for non-solar periods. It is also set to include a site for “compatible agriculture”, with a local company set to be selected to engage in “land stewardship, ranching, and sustainable practices”.

KIUC estimates that the project will offset 179 million gallons of fossil fuels over a 25-year period, amounting to 2.3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. It also anticipates the project to generate US$365m in savings to KIUC over the course of its agreement with AES. This is estimated to deliver $4.26 per month in savings for residential customers in its first year, which will increase to $21.08 per month by the end of the 25-year term. 

This is the third renewable energy project to be developed by AES for KIUC, following the 2019 launch of the Lawa’i Solar + Storage project and the 2021 opening of the AES PMRF Project. KIUC itself is the only electric co-operative in Hawaii, and serves the entire island of Kaua’i. 

KIUC’s president and CEO, David Bissell, said: “KIUC routinely operates at 100% renewable on sunny days. Our main challenge in reaching the state’s mandate of 100% renewable by 2045 is eliminating our fossil fuel use during non-solar periods. Projects like this are critical to reaching that goal.”

“KIUC has set and continues to meet aggressive renewable energy goals well ahead of state-mandated targets, and at a pace that leads the state in reaching the ultimate goal of 100% renewable,” added Senate president Ron Kouchi, 8th District (Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau).

“I am very pleased that the PUC and the Consumer Advocate have worked with KIUC to issue a timely approval, so the project can be completed in a way that will bring maximum benefit to the cooperative’s members while also supporting our agricultural goals for Kaua‘i.”

