Solar plant win for Hawaiian energy co-operative

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative hopes to power the equivalent of over 16,000 homes annually through the project

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) has received the green light for a new solar-plus-storage project on Kaua’i.

The AES Hawai’i Kaawanui Solar project is set to power the equivalent of over 16,000 homes annually using locally-produced clean energy, meeting around 17.5% of the island’s energy needs.

The project will feature a 43 megawatt (MW) solar array paired with four hours of battery storage capacity, which officials say could store up to 172 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity for non-solar periods. It is also set to include a site for “compatible agriculture”, with a local company set to be selected to engage in “land stewardship, ranching, and sustainable practices”.

KIUC estimates that the project will offset 179 million gallons of fossil fuels over a 25-year period, amounting to 2.3 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. It also anticipates the project to generate US$365m in savings to KIUC over the course of its agreement with AES. This is estimated to deliver $4.26 per month in savings for residential customers in its first year, which will increase to $21.08 per month by the end of the 25-year term.

This is the third renewable energy project to be developed by AES for KIUC, following the 2019 launch of the Lawa’i Solar + Storage project and the 2021 opening of the AES PMRF Project. KIUC itself is the only electric co-operative in Hawaii, and serves the entire island of Kaua’i.

KIUC’s president and CEO, David Bissell, said: “KIUC routinely operates at 100% renewable on sunny days. Our main challenge in reaching the state’s mandate of 100% renewable by 2045 is eliminating our fossil fuel use during non-solar periods. Projects like this are critical to reaching that goal.”

“KIUC has set and continues to meet aggressive renewable energy goals well ahead of state-mandated targets, and at a pace that leads the state in reaching the ultimate goal of 100% renewable,” added Senate president Ron Kouchi, 8th District (Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau).

“I am very pleased that the PUC and the Consumer Advocate have worked with KIUC to issue a timely approval, so the project can be completed in a way that will bring maximum benefit to the cooperative’s members while also supporting our agricultural goals for Kaua‘i.”