London energy co-op Selce looks to raise £39k for school project

The community share offer would fund an energy-efficient lighting upgrade to offer cost savings and emissions reductions

South East London Community Energy (Selce) is running its sixth community share offer, with a goal of raising £39,000 for a school lighting upgrading.

The co-op says it hit 35% of its target in the first week of the offer, to support the installation of energy efficient lighting at Marvels Lane School in Lewisham.

”This will be Selce’s 11th such community financed site,” says the community energy group. “We love LED lighting, not least because it needs around 70% less energy than fluorescent lighting, which persists in many schools and other public buildings.”

The project will include replacing 285 lightbulbs, saving the school around £79,000 and reducing emissions by an equivalent of around 71,000kg in CO2 over 10 years, adds Selce.

“LEDs also contribute towards an improved general wellbeing, fewer migraines and eye strain for pupils and staff members alike,” it says.

Any surplus funds will go to supporting Selce’s fuel poverty alleviation programme.

Related: Interview with Selce CEO Giovanna Speciale

“By investing together, there’s so much we can do for people and planet. We are stronger together,” says the co-op.

Selce says it has more than 263 member investors whose combined efforts have funded solar panels for 12 community sites and energy-efficient LED lighting for 11 more.

The income generated has been invested in its Energy Advice service, which Selce says gave one-to-one advice to 2,392 households at risk of fuel poverty last year, saving them on average £442 each.

“These interventions contributed to 1,096 tonnes of carbon emissions saved in the community energy sector this year alone,” it added, “a 377% increase compared to the previous five years.

“This sixth community share offer will cement our position as one of the most active community energy co-ops in the country.”

Click here for details of the share offer. Those interested in participating should make their own assessment of the offer, should take note of any risk factors described in the documents, and may wish to take independent financial advice.