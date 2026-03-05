North Carolina electric co-op hits $10m mark in charitable giving

The tally was reached in December 2025 as the EnergyUnited Foundation awarded grants to individuals, families and local nonprofits

EnergyUnited Foundation, the charitable arm of North Carolina’s biggest electric co-op EnergyUnited, has reached a landmark $10m in total charitable giving.

Since 1996, the foundation has addressed local needs, including housing assistance, utility support and critical home repairs, and is funded entirely by members who voluntarily participate in the co-op’s Operation Round-Up programme – which sees them donate by rounding up their monthly bills.

Last year, it distributed $717,200 in assistance, including $505,263 in direct individual and family support.

“Reaching $10m in giving reflects the collective generosity of our members,” LaQuisha Parks, vice-president of energy services and corporate communications for EnergyUnited, told Iredell Free News. “Small monthly contributions grow into real help for families and organisations when they need it most. Over time, those small gifts have created a powerful and lasting impact in our communities.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is guided by a nine-member volunteer board composed of community members from within the co-op’s service area.

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), which has 144,615 member connections, is headquartered in Statesville and provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina.