Community Energy News item North America

North Carolina electric co-op hits $10m mark in charitable giving

The tally was reached in December 2025 as the EnergyUnited Foundation awarded grants to individuals, families and local nonprofits

March 5, 2026
Miles Hadfield

EnergyUnited Foundation, the charitable arm of North Carolina’s biggest electric co-op EnergyUnited, has reached a landmark $10m in total charitable giving.

The tally was reached in December 2025 as the foundation awarded grants to individuals, families and local nonprofits.

Since 1996, the foundation has addressed local needs, including housing assistance, utility support and critical home repairs, and is funded entirely by members who voluntarily participate in the co-op’s Operation Round-Up programme – which sees them donate by rounding up their monthly bills.

Last year, it distributed $717,200 in assistance, including $505,263 in direct individual and family support.

“Reaching $10m in giving reflects the collective generosity of our members,” LaQuisha Parks, vice-president of energy services and corporate communications for EnergyUnited, told Iredell Free News. “Small monthly contributions grow into real help for families and organisations when they need it most. Over time, those small gifts have created a powerful and lasting impact in our communities.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is guided by a nine-member volunteer board composed of community members from within the co-op’s service area.

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), which has 144,615 member connections, is headquartered in Statesville and provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Community

Future Co-ops conference to explore reclaiming power for communities

February 13, 2026
Rebecca Harvey

At the end of February, the UK’s 2026 Future Co-ops Conference will explore ways the co-op…

Business

On the trail of the new social economy: Coop-Sapporo, May 2025

January 9, 2026
Co-operative News

Henry Mintzberg and Masako Fujii take a tour of Coop-Sapporo, an affiliation of social enterprises on the…

Community

Future Co-ops to explore community building to defeat the far right

December 11, 2025
Ciarán Daly

The next Co-operative Futures event is to take place in Birmingham in spring 2026