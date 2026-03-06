Southern Co-op donates £125k to food banks and other community causes

‘Our community investment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s core to our co-operative difference’

Southern Co-op is donating £125,000 to communities facing food poverty, homelessness and isolation, with 40% of the funding generated through member donations at checkout.

The society says its Winter Fund has distributed £75,000 to 50 charitable organisations across the south of England, with recipients selected following an open application process in November.

An additional £50,000 will go to 25 food banks, funded by members who trigger a 2p donation every time they scan their card.

Launched in 2023, the Winter Fund represents a key part of the retailer’s response to the cost-of-living crisis. Recipients report significant increases in demand.

Warming Up The Homeless, which operates across Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne, and has experienced a 40% rise in people seeking support, says it will use its grant to provide daily hot meals, warm spaces and nurse-led health clinics for rough sleepers.

Aishah’s Food Charity in Weston-Super-Mare – the town’s only hot food bank, serving 250 freshly cooked meals each week – will purchase ingredients and provide sleeping bags, tents and blankets to homeless people.

Related: Southern Co-op wins scientific approval for its net zero plans

The member checkout donation mechanism creates a direct link between shopping behaviour and hyperlocal community impact, says Southern, with funds directed to food banks nearest to members’ most-used stores.

”At a time when retailers are navigating challenging consumer conditions, our community investment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s core to our co-operative difference,” said community lead Rebecca Longyear. “The member-funded element demonstrates genuine engagement – working together we’re supporting our communities investing in themselves.”

Other recipients include Surplus To Supper Trust in Sunbury-on-Thames, which transforms surplus food into nutritious, culturally relevant meals for young people and those with dementia.

Southern Co-op will reopen applications for its 2026 Winter Fund in November.