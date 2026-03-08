OurCoop marks International Women’s Day with look at Malawi Partnership

The co-op shares reflections from women whose leadership embodies the spirit of the International Year of the Woman Farmer

OurCoop is marking International Women’s Day today by celebrating the leadership, resilience and achievements of women farmers in Malawi.

The UN has designated 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, recognising the role women play across agrifood systems – from production and processing to leadership and enterprise – and calling for greater investment in their empowerment.

Through its long-term Our Malawi Partnership, OurCoop says it is “proud to work alongside women farmers who are transforming their households, co-operatives and local economies”.

Launched in July 2022 by Central Co-op, Our Malawi Partnership is a long-term, trade-led initiative connecting Malawian smallholder farmers directly with UK consumers. Delivered in collaboration with the Malawi Federation of Co-operatives (Mafeco), the partnership looks to strengthen farmer co-ops through agricultural training, governance development, access to clean water and reforestation.

This July, Our Malawi Partnership enters its fifth year. Supported by co-op members, customers, colleagues and partners, the initiative has delivered measurable economic, social and environmental impact, says OurCoop, including:

Over £1m in product sales supporting sustainable farmer incomes

37,000 people gaining access to clean water

Nearly 20,000 trees planted annually

Expanded training in organic fertiliser production, governance and climate resilience

The retail range includes ethically sourced Kilombero rice, tea, coffee, macadamia nuts and other nut products, as well as selected spices. A proportion of every sale is reinvested into farming communities to support sustainable livelihoods and climate resilience, demonstrating how co-operative trade can deliver long-term impact.

A core element of the programme is the ‘Member Journey’ group – smallholder farmers who provide insight and feedback to help shape the partnership. Recent field visits and surveys captured reflections from women whose leadership embodies the spirit of the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

Fanny Ndemanga – Nalipiri Tea Producers and Marketing Co-operative

With more than a decade of experience in tea production, Fanny had previously cited systemic challenges including limited access to structured markets and certified agricultural inputs.

Reflecting on the impact of the partnership, she said: “The programme arrived at a critical time. It has fundamentally shifted my mindset, empowering me to plan proactively and prepare for uncertainties. Through different trainings, I have learned to produce organic fertiliser from available waste materials and to diversify my production. This knowledge has directly contributed to achieving food security for my household.

“I am now systematically applying principles of financial management and strategic planning within my household, which has significantly improved our economic resilience and decision-making.”

Mercy Lupiya – Mulatho Secondary Co-operative

Two years ago, Cyclone Freddy swept through parts of Malawi, destroying much of Mercy Lupiya’s livelihood. Only her tea fields and home were spared. Mercy rebuilt by diversifying into drought-tolerant crops such as cassava and bananas, and restoring damaged tea fields with support from the partnership.

She said: “Our Malawi Partnership supported our co-operative with tea seedlings from which I am a beneficiary. My plantation was previously filled with gaps from trees lost to extreme weather. This support enabled me to fully restore my farm.

“To me, this assistance is profound – it’s not just about the present, but about building a legacy. This is generational wealth I can pass down to my children. Despite many challenges we faced, my family is now food secure.”

Rosemary Kaphadzale – Highlands Macadamia Co-operative Union Limited

Rosemary Kaphadzale, a macadamia farmer and Chairperson of her primary co-operative, uses intercropping techniques to maximise land productivity, cultivating maize and groundnuts alongside macadamia trees.

She described the initiative as “a critical catalyst for change”, adding: “The organic fertiliser training enabled me to reduce production costs by approximately 50%. By converting farm waste into valuable organic inputs, I now effectively nourish both my macadamia and maize fields.

“In my dual roles as lead Farmer and chair, I am actively sharing this knowledge. The project’s support in achieving Fairtrade certification for our secondary co-operative has been transformative. Farmers now have confidence in a stable and fair market for their produce.”

Minnie Mangochi – Nkhatabay Highlands Coffee Co-operative Union

Based near Mzuzu in northern Malawi, Minnie Mangochi has built a diversified agribusiness, reinvesting coffee income into dairy and horticulture. Her enterprise employs three people full-time and supplies milk to restaurants and households in Mzuzu.

She said: “The organic fertiliser component has been truly transformative. I now manufacture fertiliser directly on my farm from livestock waste, drastically cutting production expenses. Fellow members come to my farm to learn organic fertiliser making.

“We have seen a notable improvement in our coffee market, specifically reliable and timely payment to farmers. Enhanced governance and member engagement have strengthened loyalty and commitment to selling coffee through the co-operative.”

At the start of 2026, Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-ops came together to form OurCoop. This will see the Our Malawi Partnership range will expand into additional stores across the combined network, increasing reach across the UK and impact into Malawi through every day purchases.

Marking both International Women’s Day and the International Year of the Woman Farmer, OurCoop reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women farmers who are strengthening food security, restoring land and building generational opportunity through co-operation.