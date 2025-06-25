Southern Co-op wins scientific approval for its net zero plans

‘Having our net zero targets validated by the SBTi represents a pivotal milestone in our climate journey’

Independent retailer Southern Co-op has had its net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an international organisation that helps businesses tackle the climate crisis.

Southern has made a pledge to reach net zero by 2050 across its whole value chain, and direct business emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2045. It also aims to cut its flag emissions, relating to the use of forest, land and agriculture within its supply chain, by 72% by 2050.

The society has also had its near-term targets re-validated by SBTi. These include a targeted reduction in direct business emissions (scope 1 and 2) of 50% by 2030, and a reduction of 27.5% in supply chain emissions (scope3). Also, to reduce emissions from use of sold products for fossil fuels by 63% by 2034.

All of these targets have been made from a 2019 base year.

“Having our net zero targets validated by the SBTi represents a pivotal milestone in our climate journey,” said CEO Mark Smith. “It reflects our commitment to align with the latest climate science and recognises our responsibility to lead by example with full transparency and accountability. More broadly, as a co-operative, it also highlights how we will look to the power of collaboration in helping to drive systemic change toward net zero.”

The co-op previously reduced its operational carbon footprint by 22% between 2019 and 2024.

Initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint already include installing LED lighting across its estate, airflow technology or doors for refrigeration, solar panels at 16 sites, replacing older refrigeration with more energy-efficient equipment, and transitioning vehicle fleets to hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

In addition, earlier this year, Southern was a founding member of a collaboration with four other independent retail co-operatives to sign a landmark 10 year corporate power purchase agreement with RWE to supply electricity from UK-based renewables.

Southern, which passed a previous set of SBTi criteria in 2019, joins the Co-op Group and Midcounties Co-op in achieving the new set of standards.