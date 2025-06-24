Chelmsford Star and Central Co-op propose merger

Two of the UK’s independent retail co-operatives – Central Co-op and Chelmsford Star – have announced they are exploring ways to merge.

The proposal, announced today (24 June), recommends a transfer of Chelmsford Star into Central Co-op – a move requiring approval by members of Chelmsford Star at two special members’ meetings this summer.

In a joint statement, Barry Wood, CEO of Chelmsford Star, and Debbie Robinson, CEO of Central, said the proposal “is an incredibly exciting moment for co-operation”.

“During the UN International Year of Co-operatives 2025, we have a shared vision to be a leading force in the co-operative movement, realising the transformative impact that co-operatives have on economies, communities and individuals,” they said.

“In an increasingly competitive marketplace, we believe that by harnessing our shared values, we will build a stronger and more secure society. We welcome the proposed transfer and invite members to support this important moment, which will deliver a future that continues to put members, colleagues and communities at the heart of everything we do.”

If approved, the merger would create a society with a turnover above £1bn, and bring together more than 320 years of combined co-operative heritage.

The proposal “reflects a shared ambition to create a vibrant, secure and sustainable future,” said the societies. This ambition aims to strengthen the organisations’ ability to “navigate today’s unpredictable economic landscape – reinforcing shared co-operative values, creating a positive impact for the communities and members that we serve, and providing rewarding and sustainable careers for colleagues”.

Tony Price, president of Chelmsford Star, and Elaine Dean, president of Central, said the organisations are “committed to putting the interests of our members first and supporting the communities where we trade”.

“The transfer will ensure that all members continue to have an important voice as part of a stronger, more secure society,” they added, “ready to serve them for many more years to come. Both boards are supportive of this transfer of engagements and the exciting opportunities that it presents.”

Chelmsford Star has served communities throughout Essex for more than 150 years with 34 food stores, nine funeral homes and two travel agencies. In May 2025, before the approval of the transfer, it was decided that its two department stores would be exited.

In May, it reported a trading loss of £746,000 for the year to 25 January, pointing to inflation and cost-of-living pressures, with gross takings at the department stores remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

Central is one of the largest co-operatives in the UK, with a heritage stretching back over 170 years and businesses in food, funeral and property investment. Owned by over 500,000 members, it serves customers across more than 450 trading sites in 22 counties, including the surrounding Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

In April, it reported operating profit of £9.2m and pledged continued investment into its operations.

Two special members’ meetings will be hosted by Chelmsford Star Co-operative on Wednesday 16 July and Tuesday 5 August. For further information on these meetings, visit chelmsfordstar.coop