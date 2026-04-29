New Zealand’s building supplies co-op expands into Australia

Combined Building Suppliers Co-operative (CBS Co-op), one of New Zealand’s largest purchasing groups for builders and tradespeople, has officially launched into the Australian market.

Founded in 2018, CBS has grown to represent more than 2,100 members across New Zealand, leveraging collective buying power to secure better pricing and support for independent operators.

It says the move into Australia is a natural next step, driven by member demand and strong supplier alignment, and marks “a significant milestone” in its growth and regional ambition.

“We’ve had consistent interest from builders operating in Australia – many of them existing CBS members who’ve made the move across the Tasman,” said CEO Carl Taylor. “This launch is about backing those builders and giving Australian tradies access to the same commercial advantages our members in New Zealand benefit from every day.”

The Australian rollout begins in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with CBS already establishing supplier relationships and onboarding its first members. While these are the initial launch locations, CBS will operate across the wider South East Queensland region, providing coverage to one of Australia’s fastest-growing construction markets.

CBS enters the Australian market at a time when cost pressures, supply chain variability, and margin compression continue to challenge builders of all sizes. The co-operative model aims to provide a practical, scalable solution – particularly for small to medium-sized operators who often lack the leverage of larger firms.

“Our focus has always been on levelling the playing field,” said Taylor. “Independent builders are the backbone of the industry, but too often they’re paying more and getting less. CBS changes that dynamic.”

CBS has launched in Australia with a strong group of foundation supplier partners already signed, including Bunnings, Tradelink, Wattyl and JB Hi-Fi. These partnerships provide immediate value and access across key categories for builders and tradies entering the CBS network.

The expansion has been supported by strong engagement from suppliers on both sides of the Tasman, many of whom see value in CBS’s ‘one-to-many’ model and the ability to streamline engagement with a growing network of builders.

CBS has also confirmed that further Australian regions will be rolled out progressively, with additional supplier partnerships and member growth expected throughout 2026.

“This is just the beginning,” Taylor added. “We’re building something that works across markets – giving builders more control, better pricing, and a stronger voice in the industry.”