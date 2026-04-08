Co-op Group and Southern Co-op to join forces

The boards of the Co-op Group and Southern Co-op have today (8 April) announced proposals to join their societies together. If approved, the proposal would result in 300,000 Southern Co-op members joining the 7 million Co-op Group members as members of an enlarged Co-op Group.

Southern operates more than 300 food, funeral and Starbucks coffee branches across the south of England, with the Co-op Group operating over 2,300 food stores, 800 funeral homes and a wholesale business supplying around 8,000 outlets, as well as a leading legal services and insurance business.

Writing exclusively for Co-op News, Kate Allum (interim CEO of Co-op Group) and Ben Stimson (CEO of Southern Co-op) share their perspective on the proposal and its implications for members and the wider co‑operative movement.

Why Co‑op Group and Southern Co-op are proposing to join forces

Co‑operatives exist to serve their members and the communities around them. They are built on democratic ownership, shared values and a belief that businesses can be both successful and accountable. That balance between commercial strength and social purpose is what has sustained co‑operation for generations.

From that starting point, Co‑op Group and Southern Co-op have announced proposals to join forces.

If approved, the proposal would bring together two co‑operatives with shared values and a common purpose, creating a society with greater scale, resilience and impact for members, customers, colleagues and communities across the UK. It would also strengthen the co‑operative movement, particularly in the South of England, and support the continued growth of co‑operation through a wider co‑operative offering.

Both organisations have a proven history of working together through the FRTS trading network. That experience has shown the value of co‑operation in practice, and it provides a strong foundation for a closer relationship built on shared principles and shared ambition.

Kate Allum and Ben Stimson

The proposal builds on that existing relationship and a shared commitment to democratic membership, ethical practice and serving communities. It reflects a belief that co‑operatives can create greater resilience and greater impact when they join forces in the right way, without losing sight of the values and accountability that make co‑operation different.

The impact of the two societies today is well understood. Southern Co-op operates more than 300 food, funeral and Starbucks coffee branches across the South of England. Co‑op Group operates over 2,300 food stores, 800 funeral homes and a wholesale business supplying around 8,000 outlets across the UK. Bringing those footprints together would create a broader platform from which to deliver value for members and communities over time.

What happens next is important. The proposal is subject to member and regulatory approval, and the member decision matters. Southern Co-op members will be asked to consider the proposal and have their say. That democratic process is central, and the societies are committed to ensuring members have the information they need to make an informed choice about the future of their co‑operative.

In the meantime, there is no immediate change to how either organisation operates. Both businesses are expected to continue to run separately for a period, with members of each society continuing to receive their respective member benefits when trading.

Proposals of this kind deserve careful consideration. They should be judged on whether they strengthen member ownership, support communities and contribute positively to the co‑operative movement.

We believe this proposal will do exactly that. It brings together two co‑operatives with shared values and complementary strengths, offering a credible opportunity to build a more resilient platform for co‑operation in the years ahead, particularly in the South of England. The decision now rests with Southern Co-op members, and that democratic choice sits at the heart of what makes co‑operation different.

Find out more about the proposal at coop.co.uk/jointproposal

Find out more about the Southern Co-op Special General Meeting 2026 here