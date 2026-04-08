Dubai’s Union Coop approves 14% divi at general assembly

The co-op reported a profit of AED 338m in 2025, compared with AED 314.55m in 2024

Union Coop has approved the distribution of a 14% cash dividend on share capital, alongside a 5% return on shareholders’ purchases.

The resolution was passed at the co-op’s general meeting, a hybrid event held online and in person at the Dubai Chambers.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the board of directors’ report for 2025, as well as the audited financial statements for the fiscal year to 31 December 2025, including the balance sheet and profit and loss accounts.

The co-op reported a profit of AED 338m in 2025, compared with AED 314.55m in 2024.

The General Assembly also confirmed the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at 14% (equivalent to AED 0.14 per share), totaling AED 244.38m. Additionally, a 5% return on shareholders’ purchases amounting to AED 36.81m was approved for 2025. An allocation of AED 6.14m was also approved for corporate social responsibility initiatives.

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The meeting included a comprehensive discussion session, where shareholder inquiries both in person and online were addressed. Updates were also shared on recently completed projects, ongoing developments, and future pipeline initiatives currently under design.

CEO Mohamed Al Hashemi said the co-operative’s performance in 2025 reflects the strength of its operational strategy and its success in delivering sustainable growth that directly benefits shareholders. He noted that the approval of a 14% cash dividend, alongside a 5% return on purchases, underscores Union Coop’s commitment to its cooperative model and enhancing shared value.

He added that Union Coop will continue advancing its expansion projects and enhancing the customer shopping experience, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, further strengthening its position as one of the UAE’s leading co-operatives while meeting the expectations of its shareholders and customers.