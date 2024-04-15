Union Coop Dubai to support housing provider with social care programmes

The retail co-op says it will support housing solutions for Emirati families facing financial challenges

Dubai’s Union Coop has signed an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to support the latter’s investment projects and humanitarian and social care programmes.

A government entity providing housing and housing-related services to UAE nationals in Dubai, MCRHE will receive up to AED1m from Union Coop, which, it says, will be used to “provide decent housing for families in need”.

Union Coop will also offer shopping cards valued at AED500,000 to help families facing financial challenges and beneficiaries of MBRHE’s services.

Mohammad Hassan Al Shehhi, housing sector assistant CEO at the MBRHE, said: “This agreement is an important step towards building a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone, reinforcing the ethos of cooperation and accountability across various sectors in our beloved nation.”

According to Union Coop CEO Mohamed Al Hashemi, Union Coop, the agreement is part of a series of initiatives being implemented in co-operation with the public and private sectors to “enhance humanitarian work and contribute to building a cohesive and supportive community”.

A 2022 survey conducted by the UAE government found that 50% of Emiratis have no clear plan to budget for household expenses, with only one in four Emirati families saving a significant amount of their monthly income.

Union Coop is the largest consumer co-op in the United Arab Emirates with 27 hypermarket branches and seven shopping centres in Dubai. It is owned by over 36,000 members.