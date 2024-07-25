Renewables co-op Ripple signs deal with Good Energy

Renewable energy co-op Ripple has signed up another supplier, Chippenham-based Good Energy, to its list of partners.

The deal will allow customers at Good Energy – which sold its own large-scale wind and solar farms in 2021 – to invest in one of Ripple’s solar and wind projects. They will then earn credit to their Good Energy account from the energy generated by the project.

Ripple’s projects include the recently announced Whitelaw Brae Wind Farm in the Scottish borders, which is set to be the largest ever consumer-owned renewable energy site in Britain, with the potential to power around 54,000 homes.

It also owns Derril Water Solar Park (pictured) in Torridge, Devon, which will have about 70,000 panels with the potential to power around 14,000 homes with the cheapest and greenest power.

Kirk Hill wind farm in west Scotland has eight turbines and can power over 20,000 households; and Graig Fatha wind farm in Wales is Ripple’s first project, owned by over 900 members.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy, said: “Good Energy are the specialists in microgeneration – helping hundreds of thousands of customers to generate their own clean power and source it from small-scale renewable generators.

“By working with Ripple we can offer them the chance to own their own portion of a large-scale renewable project and reduce their bills at the same time.

“We have always been big supporters of what Ripple is doing to make co-operative renewable energy ownership simple and accessible, and it’s well aligned with our mission to help customers use clean power in their homes and businesses.

“So we are very excited to be taking this step to work together. It means our tariffs, already acknowledged as among the greenest on the market, can be even greener.”

Sarah Merrick, founder and chief executive of Ripple Energy, said: “Co-operative ownership of renewable energy sites is gaining real momentum in the UK, with Ripple demonstrating the tangible benefits that are accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.

“Good Energy backing this movement and becoming our latest supply partner further simplifies the process for consumers, making it even easier for people to get involved. Good Energy customers will be able to seamlessly own their own sources of renewable energy without having to switch suppliers.

“Alongside all our supply partners, we continue to empower British consumers to take control of their energy future, contributing to the energy transition while enjoying the financial benefits for themselves.

“With this latest collaboration, we’re another significant step forward in democratising the renewable energy industry, making it affordable and accessible for all.”