Co-op Party calls on GB Energy to expand community-ownership

‘Energy insecurity, soaring bills, and the clear impacts of climate change make the case for a new energy model stronger than ever’

The Co-op Party has invited Jürgen Maier, the newly appointed chair of Great British Energy (GBE), to discuss the expansion of community-owned energy projects across the UK.

In a letter to Maier – appointed chair of GBE last week and previously CEO at Siemens UK – Joe Fortune, general secretary of the Party, expressed his support for the government’s flagship commitment to transforming the UK’s energy model. He emphasised the critical role that community-owned energy can play in Labour’s clean power mission, noting that such projects already power more than 200,000 homes across the UK and contribute over £12 million to local economies.

“The Co-operative Party has long campaigned for the expansion of community-owned energy,” wrote Fortune. “We believe that putting power into the hands of local people should be at the heart of our transition to clean, green power.”

The Local Power Plan, part of GBE, commits the new Labour government – which includes several Co-op Party members on its frontbench – to investing in community-owned energy. This initiative presents a unique opportunity to enhance the community ownership model, which boosts local economies, strengthens communities, and stabilises the energy system, says the Party.

“The past few years of energy insecurity, soaring bills, and the clear impacts of climate change make the case for a new energy model stronger than ever,” added Fortune. “With the backing of a new Labour government and its ambitious goals, we have the opportunity to expand and grow a model of energy that is already delivering for local people.”

Fortune has invited Maier to meet with the Co-op Party and representatives from community energy projects to discuss the future of this vital sector. The meeting aims to explore “how GBE can support the growth of community-owned energy and ensure the Local Power Plan plays a crucial role in making the UK a clean energy superpower”, the Party adds.