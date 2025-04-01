Co-op and Community Finance partners on new resilience fund

A relaunched fund for resilience projects led by social enterprises or charities is now partnered by sector funder Co-operative and Community Finance (CCF).

The Community Builders Fund, previously the Recovery Loan Fund, supports impact-led charities and social enterprises across England, Wales, and Scotland with flexible loans of £100,000 to £1.5m, to help them grow and build long-term resilience.

Building on the work of the Recovery Loan Fund, this £17m fund, delivered by Social Investment Business (SIB), brings together five new partners – Groundwork, Homeless Link, Co-operative and Community Finance, Fredericks Foundation and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

It goal is direct investment to organisations “tackling some of our most pressing social and environmental challenges”.

Tim Coomer, business development manager at CCF, said: “We are really pleased to be involved in the relaunch of this fund, we worked successfully with Social Investment Business and partners on the Thrive Together Programme last year and were really keen to build on that relationship.

“We see this fund is an opportunity to support community businesses and community co-op’s to access higher levels of unsecured finance than we can typically offer, and help the co-op sector grow.”