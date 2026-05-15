Up the Energy launches fundraiser to scale community energy across UK

A new national campaign, Up the Energy, has launched a Crowdfunder to help grow the UK community energy movement.

With a stated goal to “enable more people to take part in building a fairer, cleaner energy system”, Up the Energy says it “supports communities in generating their own renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, cutting energy bills, and keeping the benefits of clean energy locally owned and reinvested”.

The launch, on the Crowdfunder site, marks a key moment for the campaign, with all public donations now open. Match funding is being given by Aviva on donations up to £250.

Up the Energy is led by Community Energy England (CEE), working alongside a wide range of partners from across the community energy sector. The campaign aims to raise awareness of community energy and increase participation by providing practical tools, resources, and funding to help communities get started and scale their projects.

A newly released campaign film highlights the role community energy can play in delivering a more equitable and sustainable energy system.

Campaign organisers said the Crowdfunder represents “an important opportunity to build momentum from the ground up and strengthen the voice of communities in the energy transition”.

As well as being asked to donate, supporters are being encourage by CEE to spread the word using the campaign activation pack, which includes ready-to-use email templates, social media posts, WhatsApp messages, and other resources.

A number of organisations and sector partners, including leading voices from across the community energy sector, have already pledged support for the campaign.

More information and donations at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/up-the-energy-making-community-energy-visible#