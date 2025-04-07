Meet … Liz Green, CEO, International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation

The Icmif chief talks about the organisation’s strategies and the opportunity for the sector during the International Year of Cooperatives

Liz Green has over two decades in the mutual insurance sector and was appointed CEO of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (Icmif) in November 2024. She first joined as senior vice-president of communications in 2012 before transitioning to membership, then taking on the role of executive vice-president in early 2023, where she played a key role in shaping and executing ICMIF’s 2023-2026 strategy while overseeing the organisation’s daily operations and team management.

Interview by Icmif.

You took over as Icmif CEO during the 2024 Biennial Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina. What are your reflections on the event and its outcomes?

It was a truly inspiring event. This was the seventh Icmif conference that I have been a part of, and each time I am blown away by the strength and diversity of Icmif’s global network as well as the energy, spirit of collaboration and openness, and desire to make a difference from the delegates across the three-day event.

There were two themes that really stood out for me. Firstly, is the notion of “Profits for purpose”, hearing numerous case studies from members about how they are transforming their businesses to strike a balance between commercial success – something that, to their own admission, has only become an imperative in recent years – and societal impact. The second is the true value and huge potential of collaboration and partnerships. The theme of the conference was collaborating with purpose and we heard numerous examples of how Icmif members have forged partnerships across our global network to exchange best-practice and develop new solutions.

What are your priorities as CEO?

Icmif is at the midway point for its 2023-2026 strategy, Leading with purpose and impact, and I look forward to working with my team to implement this strategy. Over the course of my first year as CEO, I have identified five priorities within this strategy that I hope will continue to position Icmif as a driving force towards a resilient and thriving future: scaling up the sector; creating closer links with regional mutual associations and partners; growing the member network; aligning our membership proposition with CEOs’ strategic priorities; and transforming Icmif into a modern membership organisation.

In 2024, you interviewed 50 Icmif member CEOs to understand their business challenges and successes. What were the main insights from this?

Tailored engagement was a key theme, with members seeking differentiation of Icmif from other industry bodies and the unique value Icmif offers in terms of peer-to-peer assistance in a non-compete environment. Members also expressed a desire for assistance that addresses both immediate and long-term needs. This will influence our member service proposition in the coming 12 months, as we seek to offer more proactive strategic support, that will provide our members with actionable guidance alongside inspirational content and greater collaboration on navigating the changing insurance landscape.

What are your plans for connecting with members in 2025?

I will continue to speak regularly to the CEOs of Icmif members and also look forward to connecting with members at Icmif events, such as the Meeting of Reinsurance Officials in Helsinki (Finland) in June; the Icmif Americas Conference in San José (Costa Rica), in August; the Global Strategy Summit in Paris (France), in October; and the Resilience and Sustainability Summit in London (UK) in November.

I also hope to connect with members at several industry events and national mutual insurance conferences in 2025, as well as representing Icmif and the global sector on a number of board seats and speaking engagements throughout the year.

How will Icmif mark the International Year of Cooperatives?

This year, and the IYC, present a unique opportunity for Icmif and its members to amplify their collective impact. I am optimistic about the future as this year will allow Icmif members to showcase the impact that they have made in each of their countries, while learning from leaders from the broader

co-operative world. I am anticipating lots of new opportunities for joint ventures and innovation from this group of leaders.

The formation of the Cooperatives and Mutuals Leadership Circle (CM50) is a significant step towards this goal. Our hope is that many Icmif leaders as part of the CM50 will advocate for the co-operative and mutual business model as a key solution to global challenges. As a business model, we have proven that we are profitable yet equitable; we have been resilient to past challenge, but invest for a sustainable tomorrow; and we are the businesses of the future, built on the legacy of our values, heritage and principles.

What is your personal approach to leadership and what are the key things that drive you professionally?

I once heard one of our members refer to herself as having ‘a cool head and warm heart’ and that really resonates with me.

I have many years of experience in terms of building thriving, high-performance teams. Each situation required a very personalised approach and for me to be very present and curious. With my business coaching background, I naturally work towards a win-win scenario. For me, it is the best way to make change stick. This takes an investment in time, patience and empathy, but the rewards are long-lasting.

I also maintain that most of us are often unaware of our own knowledge gaps and blind spots, so being an attentive listener is essential in my leadership style. Every day presents an opportunity for learning, and I find value in broadening my perspective through all my interactions.

I am driven by the opportunity to make a positive, lasting impact on collaborators, whether they are team members, CEOs, or political leaders. A major part of my role is to clearly communicate Icmif’s vision and engage various stakeholders to bring it to life. I find energy and excitement in achieving mutual benefits and discovering new possibilities together. This effort is always worthwhile and often very enjoyable.

How do you like to spend your spare time?

My top priority is my family. I have a husband of 20 years and two grown-up children. We love to travel but most enjoy our time together at home.

I also believe in prioritising my mental and physical wellbeing. My role at work, requires personal resilience and a lot of energy. I get a lot of benefits therefore from nature. I am lucky to live near the sea and have lovely coastal walks to enjoy on my doorstep.

I also try to get to the gym three times per week to work on strength training. On the mental wellbeing side, I am a keen personal development junkie. I enjoy many podcasts, books and audiobooks that focus on managing my personal impact and natural remedies.

