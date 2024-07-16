Co-op Group opens first store under new forecourt franchise deal

Growth plans include a goal for over 500 franchise stores by 2030, with a third of those in petrol forecourts

The Co-op Group has opened its first store under a new franchise agreement with petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the Doncaster store is one of seven across the UK confirmed as part of the initial trial with EG On The Move, with the Group noting potential for further expansion.

The forecourt and store includes electric vehicle charging, ATM, Starbucks vending machine; Paypoint; soft plastic recycling point; in-store bakery and hot food. This sits alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries via Deliveroo will be introduced shortly after launch.

Martin Rogers, director of partnership development at the Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector. We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

Jerome Saint-Marc, the Group’s managing director for B2B and growth, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with EG On The Move on these new franchise sites and to be able to bring our Co-op franchise offer to more locations. This is part of our broader expansion in the petrol forecourt market. It follows our strategy to pivot our growth in this market through franchise, growing our presence and enabling us to best utilise our expertise and offer in convenience.

“As part of the Co-op’s overall growth plans, growing our franchise stores is a key priority for us and we have ambitious and exciting plans to significantly increase our franchise footprint and become the partner of choice across a range of sectors. We’ve got an excellent market proposition. And whilst it’s highly competitive, we believe there’s huge potential to unlock growth with our trusted brand, and unique offer and expertise.”

Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, said: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.

“Following on from this seven store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network. Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”

The Group says the franchise agreement aligns with its growth ambitions across its core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services – aiming to broaden reach and scale and grow from five million to eight million member-owners by 2030.

It adds that it has significant growth ambitions for its franchise business, targeting over 500 franchise stores by 2030, with a third of those in petrol forecourts, alongside partnerships with universities, healthcare providers and independent convenience retailers.