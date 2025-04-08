UK co-ops mobilise to support DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal

DEC says its member charities are already delivering essential emergency relief and working to reach remote communities

UK retail co-ops are supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Myanmar Earthquake Appeal to send urgent aid to affected communities.

The country was struck by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake on 28 March, which took the lives of over 3,000 people and left 1.2 million displaced.

Around 19 million people – 35% of Myanmar’s population – already needed humanitarian aid before the quake, and DEC says the disaster has deepened the need for immediate support.

DEC says its member charities are already delivering essential emergency relief and working to reach remote communities.

The Co-op Group was among the first businesses to respond to DEC’s call, donating £100,000.

“We’re deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the earthquake in Myanmar,” said CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq. “With communities already facing significant hardship, this disaster has left many without access to the most basic essentials.

“Our members, customers and colleagues always respond with compassion when it’s needed most. We’re proud to support the DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal and stand alongside the wider co-operative movement to help deliver life-saving aid to those in urgent need.”

Midcounties Co-op is also backing the appeal, issuing the statement: “We are proud to support the DEC appeal alongside other co-operatives, media, and corporate businesses and we’re encouraging members, colleagues and customers to donate to the DEC appeal.”

Other retail co-ops are either donating direct to the DEC or promoting the appeal to their customers, members and colleagues. These include: Radstock, Chelmsford Star, East of England, Scotmid, Lincolnshire and Heart of England.

Co-ops wishing to support the appeal can contact Co-operatives UK at [email protected] to request access to the assets or details of how to make a corporate donation.

Members of these societies, and other individuals who want to donate, can either text COOP to 70727 to donate £10 (Visit dec.org.uk for full T&Cs). Co-op Group members can also donate online at coop.co.uk/DEC.

As a core member of the DEC’s Rapid Response Network, the Co-operative Bank is also supporting the appeal, aiming to help raise funds through a JustGiving page. The Co-operative Bank will donate an initial £10,000 to the appeal.

The UK government will match pound-for-pound up to £5m donated by the public to the Myanmar earthquake appeal.