Co-op Group to work with its farm suppliers on sustainability

The Co-op Group has unveiled plans to help British farmers adopt sustainable farming practices to boost sustainability and address future environmental issues.

The retail society says its new Future Farming Fund will drive innovation, promote productivity and improve climate resilience with a series of on-farm projects led by members of Co-op’s Beef and Lamb Farming Group.

The projects supported by the fund, which begin in August, were shaped by feedback from farmers and focus on key sustainable farming methods including soil health, biodiversity and alternative forage crops alongside projects studying genetics and data management.

Joseph Keating, the Group’s agriculture manager, said: “Supporting British agriculture is so important to us, our member owners and customers. We’re committed to helping our farmers on their journey to climate resilience and reducing on-farm emissions through adopting sustainable farming practices. Our new Future Farming Fund has been shaped by what our farmers have told us, and we’re thrilled so many are already engaged with the different projects on offer.”

The Group was one of the first UK retailers to set the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040, and says the new fund is part of the its wider strategy to reduce its environmental impact and help its suppliers to do the same.

Resources and financial aid for the projects will be provided through the Group’s retailer and supplier partner, Dunbia.

Claire Martin, Dunbia agriculture account manager, said: “We are delighted to support Co-op’s latest funding mechanism through their Beef & Lamb Farming Group to drive innovation and accelerate emission reductions on farm.

“We have received such positive feedback from our suppliers to get involved. It is very rewarding to provide the necessary support to help the Group make improvements that will subsequently improve their beef and lamb production efficiency and the sustainability of their farming business. We look forward to following the Group throughout the project execution and sharing their journey along the way.”

Every farmer in the retailer’s farming group can undertake at least one project, and learnings will be used to guide others in their move towards environmentally friendly farming methods.