Co-op Party hails appointment of 21 MPs and peers to frontbenches

After celebrating its most successful general election night, the party now has five members of Keir Starmer’s cabinet

The Co-operative Party has hailed a “historic number of appointments” to the Labour cabinet and frontbenches.

The general election, which saw Labour win 410 seats – including 43 MPs sitting under the Labour/Co-op banner. This is the most successful election performance in the Co-op Party’s history, and subsequently it has seen a record 21 MPs and peers given government positions, including five appointed to the cabinet.

Baroness Smith, Anneliese Dodds, Lucy Powell, Steve Reed and Jonathan Reynolds have been appointed to the cabinet

The Labour/Co-op cabinet members are:

Jonathan Reynolds MP as secretary of state for business and trade. This is the first time a Co-op MP has been appointed business secretart

Steve Reed MP as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs

Lucy Powell MP as leader of the House of Commons

Anneliese Dodds MP as minister of state (minister for women and equalities)

Baroness Smith of Basildon as leader of the House of Lords

Several newly elected Labour/Co-op MPs have also been appointed to frontbench roles, including Douglas Alexander, Miatta Fahnbulleh and Kirsty McNeill.

Joe Fortune, general secretary of the Co-op Party, said: “This parliament has not only seen the election of a record number of Co-operative MPs, but also the appointment of a record number of Co-operative representatives to the frontbenches.

“We look forward to working with them to build a more co-operative country.”