Co-op Party hails appointment of 21 MPs and peers to frontbenches

The Co-operative Party has hailed a “historic number of appointments” to the Labour cabinet and frontbenches.
The general election, which saw Labour win 410 seats – including 43 MPs sitting under the Labour/Co-op banner. This is the most successful election performance in the Co-op Party’s history, and subsequently it has seen a record 21 MPs and peers given government positions, including five appointed to the cabinet.
The Labour/Co-op cabinet members are:
- Jonathan Reynolds MP as secretary of state for business and trade. This is the first time a Co-op MP has been appointed business secretart
- Steve Reed MP as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs
- Lucy Powell MP as leader of the House of Commons
- Anneliese Dodds MP as minister of state (minister for women and equalities)
- Baroness Smith of Basildon as leader of the House of Lords
Several newly elected Labour/Co-op MPs have also been appointed to frontbench roles, including Douglas Alexander, Miatta Fahnbulleh and Kirsty McNeill.
Joe Fortune, general secretary of the Co-op Party, said: “This parliament has not only seen the election of a record number of Co-operative MPs, but also the appointment of a record number of Co-operative representatives to the frontbenches.
“We look forward to working with them to build a more co-operative country.”