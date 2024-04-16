Co-op Group launches monthly prize draw for members

Members who spend at least £5 in store or online and scan their card can win prizes for themselves and for local causes

The Co-op Group has launched a monthly competition offering members the chance to win prizes for themselves and their communities.

It says the Winners Share It All draw “is the next step forward in Co-op’s commitment to ushering in a new era of co-operation with greater value for member-owners and wider society”.

The move is part of a major membership drive at the Group, including a £100m investment in convenience pricing over the last year. It has set the target of growing to 8 million members by 2030.

Though the draw, any Co-op Group member who spends a minimum of £5 in store or online, scans their card and has selected a Local Community Fund cause, will be automatically entered into a monthly prize draw.

Shoppers can enter as many times as they want across the period and each £5 shop will activate one entry into the competition. Ten Co-op member-owners each month will win £500 worth of prizes for them and £5,000 for their selected local community cause.

The Group is looking to recruit new members with the draw, and said it will boost its “commitment to delivering value for its member-owners and supporting local communities“.

It added that the Local Community Fund has donated over £107m to 36,000 causes since it began in 2016.

“Co-op membership is not a loyalty scheme but rather a different way of doing business, allowing us to provide value in ways than others can’t,” said chief membership and customer officer Kenyatte Nelson. “We exist and are run for the benefit of our millions of member-owners.

“Our relentless focus on strengthening our financial position has enabled us to deliver increased value for our member-owners and continue our support for communities and we’re thrilled to be launching The Winners Share It All as we continue to offer meaningful value for our member-owners and an exciting way to provide even more support for our member’s local communities.

“The prize draw is open to all existing and new Co-op member-owners and the best part is that all people need to do is make sure they remember to swipe their card when they shop and have selected a cause. To become a member-owner, customers can sign up in-store or online for just £1 and start saving on their daily shop while supporting local groups in their area.”

For more information at coop.co.uk/communities