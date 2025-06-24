Co-op Group to stop sourcing from 17 countries including Israel and Iran

The Group says it will cease selling products including Russian vodka, mangoes from Mali, and carrots from Israel, starting this month

The Co-op Group has today (24 June) announced it will stop sourcing relationships with countries where there are “internationally recognised community-wide human rights abuses and violations of international law”.

This policy, approved by the board, states that, wherever possible, the Group will not use ingredients in Co-op-branded products or sell whole products from 17 countries of concern, which have been identified by the international community.

Those countries, which the Group says have been “identified from independent assessments”, are Afghanistan, Belarus, Central African Republic, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Iran, Israel, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen.

Affected suppliers have been contacted and the Group will manage the end of contracts in line with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice. This means products and ingredients will start to be removed from this month on a phased basis, due to contract and seasonal crop commitments.

In its press statement, the Group said its members have in recent years “made clear through surveys, engagement and motions that conflict is one of their biggest concerns and that their Co-op should do all it can to advocate and build peace”.

Responding to this, the Group’s board initiated a review of the business’s role in building peace, leading to the launch of its Hate Divides Communities, Co-operation Builds Them campaign.

The review also includes the development of a sourcing policy, which the Group says is “aligned with established co-operative values, upholding human rights and the rule of law to promote fair trading and peace”.

The Group says its sourcing decision follows a year of analysis, with countries selected on three criteria.

The first is that there is agreement across respected assessments, such as by the UN and others, “that there is consistent behaviour which would constitute community-wide human rights abuses or violations of international law”.

Second is that there the actions the Group can take which would “make a difference directly or indirectly to those affected and would alleviate suffering”.

The final criteria is that the actions “would not negatively affect the Co-op’s integrity as a commercially successful co-operative business aligned with co-operative values and principles”.

Products and ingredients on the prohibited list are ones which are clearly and solely sourced from the country of origin and include Russian vodka, mangoes from Mali, and carrots from Israel, and will be removed from Co-op shelves and products on a phased approach, starting from June 2025.

“This policy, which has been developed over the past year as a part of our Hate Divides Communities, Co-operation Builds Them campaign, is a clear demonstration of our co-operative values in action, where the voices of our members have been listened to and then acted upon.

“We are committed, where we can, to removing products and ingredients from our shelves which are sourced from those countries where the international consensus demonstrates there is not alignment with what happens in those countries and our co-operative values and principles.

“As a business, we have a long-standing legacy of doing the right thing, supporting Fairtrade and championing ethical sourcing and this policy is a natural progression of this. Our Hate Divides Communities, Co-operation Builds Them campaign has once again positioned our Co-op with those who advocate for and build peace.”

The Group adds that it will continue to strengthen its leading position and support for Fairtrade alongside other ethical sourcing initiatives.