Co-op Group launches campaign to mark National Inclusion Week

The Co-op Group is marking National Inclusion Week with a national outdoor and social media campaign which champions communities and the diversity that makes them special, alongside a new social mobility, inclusion and belonging strategy.

The campaign, featuring manifesto-style poster mega banners in Manchester and Liverpool, stating that while ‘hate divides communities, co-operation builds them’.

The outdoor campaign focuses on high-traffic, city-centre areas with prominent messaging, while social media channels like Meta, TikTok and Reddit will amplify the conversation, says the Group. It adds that the activity will celebrate the differences within the communities it serves and supports through access to food, mental health and wellbeing support and opportunities for young people.

Meanwhile, the social mobility, inclusion and belonging strategy “is aimed at building a more inclusive workplace for colleagues, members, and the wider community”, says the Group. The retailer plans to increase the representation of ethnic minority colleagues in senior leadership roles from 9% to 11% by the end of 2027, and from 8% to 10% in wider leadership roles by the end of 2027, achieving at least 13% by 2030.

“This National Inclusion Week, like every other week in our 180-year cooperative history, we’re championing the differences that make us and our communities stronger,“ said chief customer and membership officer Kenyatte Nelson. “This campaign proudly reinforces our co-operative values of equality and solidarity.

“We’re committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. Through this work we hope to inspire others to embrace diversity and work collectively towards a more inclusive society. Together, we can create lasting impact and build stronger, more connected communities.”

The campaign, a continuation of Co-op’s recently launched Owned By You. Right By You brand platform, also highlights how Group’s Local Community Fund has donated over £108m to 40,000 local community causes since its inception in 2016. The funds help tackle key issues such as access to food, mental wellbeing, and grassroots support, all while fostering stronger, more inclusive communities.