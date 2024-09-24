Co-op Group updates its Apiary programme for smaller suppliers

The Co-op Group has revealed changes to its Apiary programmme which, it says, will help it work with more smaller-scale suppliers, at different stages in their brand journey.

The Apiary business incubator will later this year see its third wave of suppliers hit shelves in Group stores across the UK – but for the first time, the Group will also operate an accelerator to further promote range diversity and supplier inclusivity, with 10 innovative and purpose-led suppliers forming the inaugural wave of participants.

The accelerator is open to new and existing suppliers to support their brand development, offering participants access to learning opportunities including masterclasses and mentor networking; Category Buyer access and support, plus access to Co-op’s Gift to Give programme where larger suppliers provide a helping hand to support smaller-scale businesses.

“This is an exciting development,” said Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, head of commercial for drinks, frozen, community buying and the Apiary. “The addition of an accelerator scheme to our Apiary means we can work with small suppliers at different stages of their journeys. We are passionate about driving range diversity and supplier inclusivity, and we look for purpose-led suppliers, those from under-represented communities or demographics and, who share co-operative values.

“The incubator is for suppliers at the beginning of their retail journey, however, there are established suppliers in the retail world who tell us they would really benefit from support networks if they are to get to the next level. So this is about embracing the entrepreneurial spirt of these challenger brands, and working collaboratively in order to support and enable the acceleration of their growth, both on our shelves and across the market.”

The 10 values-led and innovative suppliers involved in the inaugural Accelerator programme are:

– granola, muesli and porridges packed with more than 12 different types of plant goodness, a concept it describes as ‘delicious diversity’ – bioandme.co.uk Brewgooder – Brewgooder was established in 2016. Its founder, Alan Mahon, said: “Every Brewgooder beer has contributed to brewing a fairer world by funding high-impact community projects at home and abroad, through its dedicated non-profit – the Brewgooder Foundation. In 2023, Brewgooder was recognised by Nielsen as the fastest-growing independent beer brand in the UK, and, recently launched the UK’s first ever beer made from Fairtrade certified grains.”

Dr Wills – condiments with all natural ingredients. Started in 2018 by real-life doctor, Dr. Will, it produces a great tasting, natural range of condiments: hot sauces, mayos and table sauces. It says: “showing consumers there’s a better way to make sauce, sweetened naturally, and only using real ingredients”.

Hip Pop soft drinks – including soda and, kombucha, brewed in Manchester. Co-founder Emma Thackray describes Hip Pop as a “force for good producing the tastiest functional health drinks on the planet. It all started with the gut health needs of co-founder, Kenny, and making homemade fermented drinks to fix this. It quickly turned into a passion after experiencing the results and exploring the booming functional drinks market. It is the functional soft drink with no compromises: great tasting, award winning and Gut Lovin.”

Nix & Kix – Julia Kessler, Co-founder, said: “We create delicious, all-natural soft drinks with a hint of cayenne for a unique kick. Based in London, our brand stands for healthy, refreshing beverages without added sugar or artificial ingredients. We’ve been shaking up the soft drinks market since 2015.”

– chocolate created free from the top 14 allergens using only three plants – cacao, coconut and vanilla. Vegan, dairy-free and organic – playinchoc.com Pleese Freezecakes – described by founder Ian Moruzzi as “an innovative dessert brand that has recently launched frozen cheesecake in a tub, Freezecakes, into Co-op”. It is based in London, with a very small team of 3 people, and was founded in 2017 by Joe Moruzzi who has a “love for creative desserts and a mission for people of all ages to enjoy spectacular experiences with deliciously disruptive treats”

– an independent, family run business from Bristol. Three brothers, all passionate about ‘Jolly’ good food TrueStart Coffee – TrueStart was born in 2015, after Helena and Simon Hills had the idea for a delicious, healthy coffee during triathlon training. With a B Corp certification, Helena explained: “TrueStart’s range of exceptional Barista Grade Instant Coffees puts you in control of how you feel. TrueStart’s rainbow line-up of delicious Barista Grade Instant Coffees lets you choose your ideal caffeine boost, so you feel great with no crash or jitters!”